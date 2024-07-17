Shutterstock photo

Gov. Laura Kelly announced July 1 that four Kansas infrastructure projects are receiving nearly $45.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. RAISE grants support road, rail, transit and port projects nationwide.

"I am pleased that Kansas communities have captured federal dollars to advance these important projects to benefit their residents and strengthen their communities," Kelly said. "Capitalizing on these federal grant opportunities improves the safety of our roads, trails and bridges."

One project that received RAISE funding is the Kansas Department of Transportation's (KDOT) Canal Route Modernization Study.

"The RAISE grant is a way for communities, large and small, to address transportation infrastructure by leveraging local investment to capture federal dollars," Kansas Secretary of Transportation Calvin Reed said. "RAISE also provides the opportunity for KDOT to advance plan activities, as is the case with the Canal Route Modernization Study, that will position future investment in critical Kansas infrastructure. Congratulations to the awarded communities."

KDOT was awarded $1.6 million to assist the agency in developing transportation design options, with community input, for infrastructure replacement along a 5.5-mi. segment of I-135. The study area includes 53 bridges — two of which are the largest in Kansas; two interchanges; and four pedestrian bridges. It connects to I-35 and the I-235 bypass and carries more than 87,000 vehicles daily.

Three of the RAISE awardees received no-cost technical assistance with their grant application from the Kansas Infrastructure Hub (Hub). Formed in 2022, the Hub connects multiple state agencies and serves as a resource center for Kansas communities to identify best practices for maximizing Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding opportunities.

"Connecting communities with funding available through BIL and providing assistance in developing grant applications is a vital part of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub's work," said Matt Volz, Hub executive director. "We are delighted the hard work of these communities is paying off by providing infrastructure investments and improvements."

The three projects that were awarded RAISE grants and received assistance from the Hub are:

Countywide Trails Planning and Design: Coffey County, $2,645,000.

This project will aid Coffey County in planning and designing about 47 mi. of a multi-use trail system within six communities. The trail will provide a safe transportation option for non-motorized and vulnerable users that can provide environmental sustainability and economic benefits through increased tourism.

Road Repair and Rehabilitation Project: Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, $16,021,301.

This project will improve approximately 14 mi. of roadway within the boundaries of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and construct approximately 2.5 mi. of walking trails. Road improvements will focus on pavement, drainage, adding shoulders and signage.

Pathways for Progress: city of Topeka, $25,000,000.

This project will assist the city of Topeka in constructing about 50 mi. of new or improved sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project will improve pedestrian access to daily destinations and local bus routes, fill gaps and improve deficiencies in the pedestrian network.

Congress has dedicated nearly $14.3 billion for 15 rounds of National Infrastructure Investments to fund projects that have a significant local or regional impact.

For more information, visit transportation.gov/RAISEgrants.

