Tenna, a construction technology platform, announced the addition of Karen Wuerfl to the advisory board of directors.

Wuerfl is a senior operations/technology executive and leader who has spent her entire career in the construction industry. She comes to Tenna with experience in construction technology as the chief information officer at J.F. White, a heavy civil contractor based in Boston, Mass., and with years of consulting experience guiding construction clients in the right direction while implementing construction software into their business.

Wuerfl has participated on several boards and committees including AGC National IT Forum Steering Committee; Viewpoint industry Advisory Board; Construction Industries of Massachusetts; Women in Transportation; J.F. White Executive Committee; and National Association of Women in Construction.

She has extensive ERP and acquisition integration experience, with deep knowledge in systems that Tenna is integrating with such as ViewPoint Vista both from a business angle in terms of workflows and SOPs, as well as with the backend set up and data. This background, along with adept leadership skills enables her to motivate construction business teams, drive process improvement and enhance the collaboration between operations, accounting and IT, according to the company.

"Tenna is a product that I strongly feel fills a void for civil contractors. I feel passionately about teaching contractors how to implement products like Tenna into their businesses for success. After becoming familiar with the product and visiting with Tenna customers, I recommend Tenna as a service of real value to meet the needs of construction businesses," said Wuerfl.

With a well-rounded background in the industry and working closely with contractors implementing new technologies directly, Wuerfl is a great fit with the Tenna team, who also has deep roots (with more than 100 years) in the industry, the company said. Her experience supporting contractors from a business analytics perspective brings impactful guidance that enhances Tenna's ability to aid contractors in integrating Tenna into their workflows and truly partner with them to create the highest results and value, it added.

"We are excited to have Karen join our advisory board and for the council she brings on multiple construction business fronts. Her experience in both the construction and technology industries brings a wealth of knowledge on the implementation of software into construction businesses which is critical and valuable for contractors that are introducing systems like Tenna into their business operations," said Austin Conti, co-founder and CEO of Tenna.

As every business is different, Tenna understands the importance of teaching contractors how to incorporate software into their individual workflow, rather than handing off a set of tools and resources and leaving them to fend for themselves as many large software companies so often do. Wuerfl complements Tenna's customer success efforts by helping to clearly articulate the ways a contractor can adopt and successfully implement the product, the company said.

