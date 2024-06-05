Photo courtesy of Ecorobotix Ecorobotix is now active in over 15 European countries, the United States, Canada, South America and Mexico.

Ecorobotix announced a new dealership agreement with Keithly-Williams Seeds, a leading distributor of vegetable seeds and farm equipment in the western United States and Mexico, boasting more than 40 years of experience.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Ecorobotix, as it facilitates the introduction of the ARA sprayer to growers in not only western states but also opens up an entirely new market for the company in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Ecorobotix and bring the revolutionary ARA high-precision sprayer to our customers. This state-of-the-art technology is a game-changer in agriculture, perfectly aligning with our mission to provide cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that help farmers thrive in the modern era," said Nick Copass, sales manager steel/fabrication at Keithly-Williams Seeds.

Expanding the Ecorobotix dealer network is a major milestone for the company. The U.S. branch, established in late 2023, continues to grow, building on the robust foundation of its Swiss headquarters, which has been operational for over a decade. Ecorobotix is now active in over 15 European countries, the United States, Canada, South America and Mexico.

"Having Keithly-Williams as our dealer on the West Coast of the United States, and also being able to enter the very important Mexican market, is a fantastic way to put Ecorobotix close to thousands of growers," said José Marchetti, RM/BD for The Americas at Ecorobotix

For more information, visit ecorobotix.com and www.keithlywilliams.com.

Photo courtesy of Ecorobotix

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories