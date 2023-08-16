List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kentucky Wrapping Up Work On $51M KY80/461 Project

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    AASHTO


    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently held an event to highlight completion of an interchange and road widening project. (KYTC photo)
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently held an event to highlight completion of an interchange and road widening project. (KYTC photo)

    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently held an event to highlight completion of a long-awaited interchange and road widening project that will bring greater safety and less traffic congestion to tourism-rich Pulaski County.

    The event specifically marked the completion of two new interchanges at the juncture of KY 80 and KY 461; two routes that see steady and heavy streams of traffic, including vacationers going to and from Lake Cumberland. The project also is widening to four lanes on more than 3 mi. of KY 461.

    The $51 million KY80/461 project — funded in part with a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development or BUILD grant and $26 million from state-federal apportionment and local matching funds — largely focuses on improving those two interchanges and widening lanes for safety.

    However, those funds also are being used to purchase new intelligent transportation systems including improved lighting, electronic messaging boards, camera monitoring systems and upgraded signage.

    KYTC noted that project construction began in late 2020 after the state won that competitive BUILD grant and other federal funding awards in early 2019.

    KYTC Secretary Jim Gray noted in a statement that such "well-built and well-maintained transportation infrastructure" is key to unlocking economic development opportunities and improving the quality of life across the Bluegrass state.

    "Our roads aren't red or blue," he said. "They're for the people of Kentucky and the millions of visitors that come to our great state."

    "This project will save lives and be crucial to local tourism and commerce," said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd. "This was a very dangerous intersection. When we looked at the traffic congestion and the collisions that came with that original intersection, we saw that something was needed to help with that and open up this area even more for future development."

    Chris Girdler, president and CEO of Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, added at the event that safety also proved critical to the growing freight activity in the county.

    He pointed to increased activity at the Valley Oak Complex — an industrial park on KY 461 that has more than 3,000 employees and handles more than 1,000 tractor-trailers in and out of the site on a weekly basis; a number expected to grow with the planned construction of a multi-million dollar apartment complex and a childcare center.

    "This road project has drastically improved safety for the thousands employed within the Valley Oak Commerce Complex and millions who travel to Lake Cumberland annually," Girdler said.




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project



     

    Read more about...

    BUILD Grants Infrastructure Kentucky Kentucky Transportation Cabinet






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA