Photo courtesy of Kentucky Governor’s Office photo The governor said his proposed highway plan is a “practical action guide” to prioritize road and bridge maintenance projects, as well as new construction over the next six years.

Gov. Andy Beshear recently unveiled a 2024 Recommended Highway Plan for Kentucky that includes more than 1,300 transportation infrastructure projects funded via both state and federal dollars.

The governor said his proposed highway plan is a "practical action guide" to prioritize road and bridge maintenance projects, as well as new construction over the next six years.

It is focused on three areas: taking care of existing roads and bridges; executing construction projects to upgrade the transportation system, including the Brent Spence companion bridge in northern Kentucky, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in western Kentucky, and the Mountain Parkway Expansion Project in eastern Kentucky; and honoring past bridge and road commitments and advancing ongoing projects.

"This plan blends data-informed recommendations and our values of taking care of our people by keeping roads and bridges safe for Kentucky families," the governor said in a statement. "It also includes funding to move forward on long-awaited, transformative projects that support a strong economy."

The recommended highway plan is based on anticipated revenues of $8.65 billion through 2030 — $7.7 billion in federal-aid highway program funding and the required state match plus $950 million in anticipated state road fund revenues.

The plan includes almost $600 million yearly in state and federal funding to address pavement and bridge repairs. Kentucky owns and maintains more than 9,000 bridges and more than 63,000 lane-miles of pavement.

Beshear noted that during the state legislature's 2024 general assembly, funding for the first two years of the highway plan is expected to be authorized on or before April 15.

"Our first-things-first approach to keep infrastructure safe and sound demonstrates responsible stewardship," added Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

"While a significant portion of the plan focuses on addressing pavement and bridge needs, we're proud of our work to ensure regionally diverse projects that support economic development."

Today's top stories