List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Kenworth Sales Company Opens Idaho Service Dealership

Tue November 15, 2022 - West Edition #24
Kenworth


(L-R): Rick Perreault, Kenworth R&D Center; PACCAR’s Joshua Schillereff and Josh Lemke; Matt Lobe, PACCAR Parts; and Kenworth’s Airam Batdorf, Sarah Abernethy and Mark Buckner. The group supported company recruitment efforts at the Hiring Our Heroes event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) featuring a Kenworth W990 and booth displays. (Photo courtesy of Kenworth)
(L-R): Rick Perreault, Kenworth R&D Center; PACCAR’s Joshua Schillereff and Josh Lemke; Matt Lobe, PACCAR Parts; and Kenworth’s Airam Batdorf, Sarah Abernethy and Mark Buckner. The group supported company recruitment efforts at the Hiring Our Heroes event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) featuring a Kenworth W990 and booth displays. (Photo courtesy of Kenworth)
(L-R): Rick Perreault, Kenworth R&D Center; PACCAR’s Joshua Schillereff and Josh Lemke; Matt Lobe, PACCAR Parts; and Kenworth’s Airam Batdorf, Sarah Abernethy and Mark Buckner. The group supported company recruitment efforts at the Hiring Our Heroes event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) featuring a Kenworth W990 and booth displays. (Photo courtesy of Kenworth) Mark Buckner, Kenworth section manager for battery electric vehicle development, stands next to a Kenworth T880. (Photo courtesy of Kenworth) (L-R): Rick Perreault, Kenworth R&D Center, and Kenworth’s Mark Buckner, with a Kenworth W990 displayed at the Hiring Our Heroes event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). (Photo courtesy of Kenworth)

Kenworth Sales Company recently held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Post Falls, Ida., location at 4373 W. Expo Parkway.

The 42,000-sq.-ft. facility sits on 10 acres, with convenient visibility and access to Interstate 90. It offers 14 full service bays, six body shop bays with frame rack plus a full-length paint booth, full service alignment center utilizing Hunter alignment equipment and a 9,000-sq.-ft. warehouse with an expanded parts inventory.

Kenworth Sales Company Board Director Elliott Morgan and Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson joined Kenworth Sales Company District Manager Wayne Beal for the ribbon cutting.

"This new store will allow us to better facilitate the needs of our customer base in the Post Falls and Northern Idaho area," said Beal. "Kenworth has been servicing this area for many years. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and look forward to enhancing customer experience with this new, state of the art location."

"We are proud to be a fourth generation business," Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Company stated. "We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward."

Kenworth Sales Company employs 15 employees at its Post Falls facility. Nick Hartt is the service manager, Justin Scott is the parts manager and Dan Rodgers is the body shop manager.

Founded in 1945, Kenworth Sales Company began as a "Mom & Pop" business in Salt Lake City and has since grown to more than 1,200 employees at 33 branch locations in the Intermountain West and Mid-Atlantic.




Today's top stories

Despite Hurdles, Pushback, Major Construction Under Way On High-Speed Rail Project

Next-Generation -7 Series Doosan Wheel Excavators Deliver Enhanced Digging Performance, More Maneuverability

H3C Breaks Ground in New Orleans

VIDEO: Build California Video Series Highlights Women in Industry

HitchDoc Eyes Expansion With New Hydraulic Snowblowers

United Rentals to Acquire Ahern Rentals

Volvo CE, Alta Equipment Co. Partner With Trade School to Train Next Generation of Diesel Techs

Ground Broken for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple



 

Read more about...

Business News Idaho Kenworth Kenworth Sales Company






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA