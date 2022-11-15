(L-R): Rick Perreault, Kenworth R&D Center; PACCAR’s Joshua Schillereff and Josh Lemke; Matt Lobe, PACCAR Parts; and Kenworth’s Airam Batdorf, Sarah Abernethy and Mark Buckner. The group supported company recruitment efforts at the Hiring Our Heroes event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) featuring a Kenworth W990 and booth displays. (Photo courtesy of Kenworth)

Kenworth Sales Company recently held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Post Falls, Ida., location at 4373 W. Expo Parkway.

The 42,000-sq.-ft. facility sits on 10 acres, with convenient visibility and access to Interstate 90. It offers 14 full service bays, six body shop bays with frame rack plus a full-length paint booth, full service alignment center utilizing Hunter alignment equipment and a 9,000-sq.-ft. warehouse with an expanded parts inventory.

Kenworth Sales Company Board Director Elliott Morgan and Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson joined Kenworth Sales Company District Manager Wayne Beal for the ribbon cutting.

"This new store will allow us to better facilitate the needs of our customer base in the Post Falls and Northern Idaho area," said Beal. "Kenworth has been servicing this area for many years. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and look forward to enhancing customer experience with this new, state of the art location."

"We are proud to be a fourth generation business," Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Company stated. "We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward."

Kenworth Sales Company employs 15 employees at its Post Falls facility. Nick Hartt is the service manager, Justin Scott is the parts manager and Dan Rodgers is the body shop manager.

Founded in 1945, Kenworth Sales Company began as a "Mom & Pop" business in Salt Lake City and has since grown to more than 1,200 employees at 33 branch locations in the Intermountain West and Mid-Atlantic.

Today's top stories