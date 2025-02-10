List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kenworth T880S Mixer Auction Raises $260,000 for Leading Charities

    Kenworth T880S mixer auction raised $260,000 for charities like Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude's. Crow River Construction bought the truck to expand its fleet and support the causes.

    Mon February 10, 2025 - National Edition
    Kenworth


    Kenworth, Con-Tech Manufacturing and Rihm Kenworth recently partnered to donate a special Kenworth T880S 11-yard Con-Tech BridgeKing mixer to raise money for charity.
    Kenworth photo
    Kenworth, Con-Tech Manufacturing and Rihm Kenworth recently partnered to donate a special Kenworth T880S 11-yard Con-Tech BridgeKing mixer to raise money for charity.

    Kenworth, Con-Tech Manufacturing and Rihm Kenworth recently partnered to donate a special Kenworth T880S 11-yard Con-Tech BridgeKing mixer to raise money for charity. The mixer truck was recently shown at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

    During a live auction, the T880S mixer was sold to New London, Minn.-based Crow River Construction for $260,000. All proceeds of the sale were given to Con-Tech-designated charities, including Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minn., Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Child Liberation Foundation, among others.

    For Crow River Construction, the Kenworth T880S mixer presented an excellent opportunity for the company to add a new truck to its growing fleet. The T880S, with a set-forward front axle, helps mixer customers comply with federal bridge formulas. A PACCAR MX-11 engine powers the truck.

    Crow River Construction launched its ready-mix division in 2021 and has built an all-Kenworth ready-mix fleet consists of 14 Kenworth T880 and W900 trucks.

    "The timing was perfect," said Kraig Hanson, Crow River Construction owner "We were looking to add another T880 mixer to our fleet when our contacts at Rihm Kenworth and Con-Tech reached out about the auction. It was awesome to purchase a new truck that's a good fit for our operation and to see that money was donated to some incredible charity organizations that are making a difference in our local communities in Minnesota and beyond."

    "This auction is a significant fundraising initiative that resulted in a remarkable donation to charity organizations that all of us at Con-Tech deeply value," said Dan Welsh, president of Con-Tech Manufacturing in Dodge Center, Minn. "We greatly appreciate Crow River Construction for purchasing this truck to help make this happen."

    "It was great to team up with Con-Tech, Rihm Kenworth and other contributing suppliers to build this truck and help raise money for some incredible charity organizations," said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.

    Crow River Construction, founded in 2013, specializes in sewer and water and utility construction work in addition to its ready-mix services and aggregate material sales. Company-wide, the firm operates 28 Kenworth trucks, including T880, W990 and W900 models. Crow River Construction works with Rihm Kenworth — Sauk Centre, its local Kenworth dealer.

    "Kenworth trucks make up the majority of our fleet, and they are very reliable for us," said Hanson. "We have a great relationship with Rihm. They've done a great job supporting our company by equipping us with trucks that match our operational needs."




    Read more about...

    Con-Tech Manufacturing Crow River Construction Kenworth Minnesota Philanthropy Rihm Kenworth