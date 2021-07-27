Jim and Linda Fahey will join the Jeff Martin Auctioneers family, working with Jeff and Kellie Martin.

Fahey Sales has been acquired by Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc.

Fahey Sales, started by Joe Fahey Sr., has been in business since 1947; his sons joined him in the 1970s.

Headquartered in Glencoe, Minn., Fahey Sales serves the midwest, specializing in municipal, maintenance equipment, farm and construction equipment, commercial turf, golf course maintenance equipment and vehicles.

Now, Jim and Linda Fahey will join the Jeff Martin Auctioneers family and continue the growth that started so many years ago.

"Linda and I are excited to join Jeff and Kellie and look forward to building on the synergies of our two companies. The Martin organization brings an unmatched level of service to the upper midwest that our clients and customers deserve," Jim Fahey, president, Fahey Sales, said.

The new acquisition fits into the Jeff Martin Auctioneer's strategic plan to provide the best value-added service in the auction industry. The addition will allow Jeff Martin Auctioneers to increase the locations of permanent fully staffed auction facilities and provide a higher level of auction services to both corporations and small business owners.

