KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., is helping one local nonprofit use heavy machinery to make a difference in its community.

KIOTI recently donated a custom CK2610 HST tractor, KL4030 front-end loader, KB2475L backhoe and accompanying trailer to Rebuilding Together of the Triangle (RTT). The organization will use the equipment in its work providing no-cost home repairs to local neighbors in need. The donation is the latest effort in KIOTI's Dirt Brigade initiative, which empowers and celebrates people using heavy machinery to give back to those in need.

"Rebuilding Together of the Triangle embodies the selfless spirit of KIOTI's Dirt Brigade through its essential work in our community every single day," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "We were honored to have the opportunity to support its mission through this donation and look forward to collaborating more in the future."

The custom CK2610 HST tractor includes an open station platform, twin HST pedals for effortless forward/reverse movement and a standard, single lever joystick allowing operators to perform all loader functions with a single lever. The front end loader features a 60-in. bucket with a lift capacity of 1,835 lbs., while the backhoe includes a 12-in. bucket with a digging force of 2,817.5 lbs.

"We're on pace to provide more than 150 no-cost repairs to local residents in need this year, but we still have more than 650 families awaiting assistance," said Dan Sargent, executive director of RTT. "KIOTI's generous equipment donation will help our team make repairs more efficiently and assist more homeowners across the Triangle for years to come."

KIOTI's Dirt Brigade launched last year as a virtual community of doers using their KIOTI tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers to better their communities. Through their Facebook group, hundreds of Dirt Brigade members share inspiring stories of their own acts of kindness — from assisting with hurricane cleanup to maintaining an elderly neighbor's yard.

By partnering with RTT, KIOTI is expanding the Dirt Brigade's reach by ensuring that its equipment is available where it is needed most. RTT, which serves homeowners in need near KIOTI's North American headquarters in Wendell, N.C., assists hundreds of families every year through its work to repair homes, revitalize communities and rebuild lives.

About RTT

Rebuilding Together of the Triangle (RTT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and performance upgrades to Triangle-area homeowners in need. Most are seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities or families with young children, living in homes deemed unsafe/harmful to their health. An affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization, RTT works across a four-county region of Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties.

For more information about KIOTI, visit www.KIOTI.com.

To become part of the Dirt Brigade community, join the Facebook Group.

