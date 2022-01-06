KIOTI Tractor welcomed dealers from the United States, Canada and overseas to its annual meeting, held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando.

Each year, the event serves as an opportunity to recognize KIOTI's dealer network, celebrate new product announcements and discuss industry trends. This year's meeting, with the theme of "Next Level," marked a return to an in-person gathering with a resounding, record-breaking attendance after being held virtually in 2020.

"KIOTI's continuously expanding dealer network across the globe is the backbone of our pack and the driving force behind our success across the compact equipment and turf care industries," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "We were excited to once again gather in person to celebrate their success, provide educational and training opportunities, and prepare for the year ahead. We hope the experience empowered dealers to take their businesses to the next level in 2022."

The meeting kicked off with a welcome reception Monday evening, followed by a variety of educational sessions and product overviews on Tuesday. On Wednesday, dealers and their guests tested KIOTI's latest product line offerings at a daylong Ride-N-Drive event. The meeting closed with an awards banquet honoring top-performing dealers.

Educational Sessions

KIOTI dealers set forth on Tuesday morning for a day filled with guest speakers and educational sessions aimed to boost their business know-how and discuss industry trends.

This year's general session featured comedian and emcee Adam Christing along with keynote speakers Anthony Chan and Mary Kelly. Back by popular demand, former Chase Bank chief economist Chan shared critical insights on what the latest global economic trends, including inflation and supply chain challenges, mean for the outdoor power equipment industry. Retired Commander of the U.S. Navy and renowned speaker Kelly then advised dealers on best practices for ensuring their business' succession plan. Dealers also heard from Byoungwoo Kam, chief of future business development at Daedong Corporation and CEO of Hydrotec, on innovation and technology advancement projects.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, breakout sessions provided dealers a deep dive into some of KIOTI's most exciting product developments, including the K9 utility vehicle, NS Cab Series of tractors, CK/DK Series tractor updates, grapple attachments and expansions in the compact construction and turf care categories.

Ride-N-Drive

On the meeting's final day, dealers were among the first to see — and experience — many of KIOTI's new products. At Wednesday's Ride-N-Drive at an off-road adventure park, dealers tested new products for themselves, including KIOTI's all-new stand-on zero-turn-radius (ZTR) mower, K9 2400 Cab utility vehicle, and forthcoming diesel-powered ZTR and compact construction line consisting of a skid steer loader and compact track loader. The afternoon ended with dealers and their guests enjoying bass boat fishing, archery, axe throwing and other activities.

In addition to operating the new equipment, dealers were able to submit their feedback in real-time for each model. With conveniently placed QR codes at each product station, dealers were encouraged to scan and voice their opinion on products before they hit the market, ensuring that dealer feedback and customer needs are top-of-mind when new products are developed.

Dirt Brigade

Dealers also were able to preview the custom KIOTI tractor the company recently donated to a local nonprofit as part of its Dirt Brigade initiative.

Dan Sargent, executive director of Rebuilding Together of the Triangle, presented the one-of-a-kind CK2610 HST tractor, featuring a KL4030 front-end loader and KB2475L backhoe, to attendees. The organization will use the equipment in its work providing no-cost home repairs to neighbors in need near KIOTI's North American headquarters in Wendell, N.C. The donation furthers the Dirt Brigade's mission to empower people doing good with heavy machinery.

Awards Banquet

The dealer meeting concluded with a banquet honoring the company's top dealers with awards to commemorate their 2020 successes. Recognitions also were given to KIOTI's overseas special guests, including dealers from Germany and distributors from the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Australia and Mexico.

For more information, visit www.KIOTI.com.

