Kioti Unveils Grapple Line

Thu March 03, 2022 - National Edition
Kioti


With widths ranging from 48- to 72-in. and jaw openings between 30- and 41-in., there are models to fit a wide variety of operator needs.
Kioti's line of grapples empowers professionals and land owners alike to tackle maintenance tasks with efficiency and ease. Compact single arm models include the KG2048, KG2054 and KG2060. Standard-duty single arm models include the KG4060, KG4066 and KG4072.

With widths ranging from 48- to 72-in. and jaw openings between 30- and 41-in., there are models to fit a wide variety of operator needs. Each model is made with AR400 steel teeth, allowing operators to grasp, lift and move debris with ease. These lightweight yet durable attachments make property maintenance a breeze and are ready to tackle tasks of all sizes, according to the manufacturer.

Compact Single Arm Rake Grapple

  • Sizes: 48 in., 54 in., 60 in.
  • Jaw Opening: 30 to 33 in.
  • Closed Height: 28 to 33 in.
  • 216 to 251 lbs.

Standard-Duty Single Arm Rake Grapple

  • Sizes: 60 in., 66 in., 72 in.
  • Jaw Opening: 41 in.
  • Closed Height: 32 in.
  • 286 to 476 lbs.

For more information, visit kioti.com.




