search-icon Search

Kirby-Smith Grows Road Construction & Minerals Division

Wed September 23, 2020 - National Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery

Robert Perkins
Robert Perkins



Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Robert Perkins as a paving and compaction specialist for its road construction and minerals division. Perkins brings nearly two decades of experience related to both the heavy highway construction and heavy equipment industries to the position.

"Robert has paved everything from parking lots to major highways in his career. He has an extensive operational knowledge of numerous types of equipment, especially Wirtgen Group. He will be an extremely valuable resource for our paving customers," said Vern Gunderson, VP of road construction and minerals.

The hiring of Perkins continues Kirby-Smith's efforts to grow its team of product specialists to better support customers operating in all forms of road construction and mineral/material processing. The division's team of specialists includes:

Jim Powell — milling, recycling and concrete product specialist

Scott Prior — crushing and screening product specialist

Carlos Vega — product service manager, crushing and screening

Robert Perkins — paving and compaction product specialist

Gary Corley — key account specialist

Each product specialist has a distinctive area of focus related to industry application. Specialists will assist with demonstrations and start-ups, machine inspections and training on the correct applications for equipment.

"Having a team of product specialists with a hyper-focus on their area of expertise is essential to better supporting our sales team and partnering with our customers to ensure they get the best experience possible out of their machines," Gunderson said.

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.



