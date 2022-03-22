Cody Ward

Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) has hired Cody Ward to serve as its new director of strategy and corporate development. Ward will be tasked with the research and implementation of long-term growth strategies for the heavy equipment distributor.

"We had the good fortune to discover Cody through one of our manufacturing partners and are excited to add his talents to our company as our new director of strategy and corporate development," said Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM.

"With our sights set on further strategic growth, having someone with Cody's skill set and direction will be invaluable. Cody has also proven to be a great fit for our culture, and we welcome him, his wife Amanda, and their girls Whitney and Addison to our family."

Prior to joining KSM, Ward served as director of strategy and business development for Tulsa Winch Group, where he was responsible for leading their long-range strategic planning process and managed their Greer branded load moment indication business. He also brings extensive finance experience inside organizations of all sizes, including rapidly growing startups, private-equity-owned portfolio companies and Fortune 50 retail organizations.

Ward is excited for the opportunity to help Kirby-Smith Machinery in its growth plans.

"I'm both excited and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the incredible team at Kirby-Smith," he said. "There are a wealth of talented professionals who call Kirby-Smith home and I look forward to working with and learning from the many great people who work here. This business is well-positioned to take advantage of future growth opportunities and I'm grateful to be able to support that endeavor as we continue to pursue both organic and inorganic growth strategies."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

