search-icon Search

Kirby-Smith Hires Gavin Cole as Sales Manager of Fort Worth, Abilene, Waco, Texas

Mon November 16, 2020 - West Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.

Gavin Cole
Gavin Cole



Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Gavin Cole as sales manager of its Fort Worth, Abilene and Waco, Texas, locations.

Cole brings more than 24 years of relevant experience in managing sales and dealer operations to the position, most recently serving as general manager of Briggs Equipment in Houston.

With more than two decades of heavy equipment sales experience in Texas, Cole is extremely familiar with KSM's market and customer base. He will manage all sales activity and be responsible for a team of nearly a dozen sales personnel covering territory around the three branch locations.

"I am excited to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the opportunity to join such a talented team," said Cole. "I am looking forward to building new relationships and working with our sales team to support our customers."

Del Keffer, vice president of sales of KSM, believes Cole is an excellent addition to the sales management team.

"Gavin is tenacious in his responsibilities, thoughtful in the way he treats customers and employees, and possesses both great integrity and a strong moral compass. His can-do attitude and customer focused manner will only add to the team he is leading in our Fort Worth, Abilene and Waco facilities. As you add to any team, you look for players who possess the skillset to make everyone around them better. Those skills are abundant in Gavin and will be well-matched to his new role."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.



