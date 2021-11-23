List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kirby-Smith Machinery Hires Joel Cook as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Construction Group

Tue November 23, 2021 - West Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.


Joel Cook will be responsible for strategic direction, operational management and overall leadership of the heavy equipment distributor’s construction group, which includes a current territory with 12 physical locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.
Joel Cook will be responsible for strategic direction, operational management and overall leadership of the heavy equipment distributor's construction group, which includes a current territory with 12 physical locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) continues to build its executive team with the addition of Joel Cook as its new executive vice president and general manager, construction group. Cook will be responsible for strategic direction, operational management and overall leadership of the heavy equipment distributor's construction group, which includes a current territory with 12 physical locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

"Joel is very humble, direct and talented in dealing with customers and team members alike," said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Weller. "He is already an outstanding addition to KSM as our new EVP-GM, Construction Group, and we are excited for Joel, his wife Leslie and their family to call Oklahoma City home."

Cook comes to KSM with a diverse background that includes experience both within the heavy equipment industry and the areas surrounding it. He started his journey with CIT, building a career in customer-facing financing for heavy equipment and management of large dealer portfolios. In 2006, Joel joined Komatsu Equipment Company, a Komatsu-owned dealership based in Salt Lake City, where he held several key positions over 14 years, most notably as executive vice president - mining, construction, and rental sales. Before joining KSM, Joel most recently served as president and CEO of Road Machinery, a Komatsu distributor in Phoenix.

"I have always admired Mr. Kirby and the great organization he has built. It is an honor to now be part of it, and I look forward to helping in its continued growth and prosperity through customer and company focus," Cook said.




