Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Matt Nelson as sales and operations manager of its St. Louis location. Nelson will be responsible for St. Louis' branch operations, including oversight of its parts, service, sales and rental departments.

Nelson most recently served as director of product improvement of Terramac, where he also previously served in roles including director of dealer support and regional sales manager. Nelson brings a strong understanding of the greater Missouri construction market to the position from his time in the region as a general contractor and commercial carpenter. His background in construction project management also includes various roles leading teams for maintenance and production activities at the Lafarge Holcim Ste. Genevieve cement plant.

Jeff Weller, executive vice president and chief operating officer of KSM, believes Nelson is a true "renaissance man" with the abilities and character necessary to ignite new life into the St. Louis location.

"Matt has achieved amazing marks in engineering in his career despite not being papered in it. He is a devoted father with three children who have all pursued engineering because of his example. I also think of how Matt used his background as a carpenter to build a 23-acre home where his family could thrive and grow. In my opinion, Matt will build a new legacy for Kirby-Smith in St. Louis in much the same way — with ample amounts of patience, teaching and a strong vision for success. We are fortunate to have him join our team."

Nelson takes great pride in joining KSM and embraces the opportunity to engage the St. Louis construction community.

"I am very excited to become part of the Kirby-Smith family and to work with the highly-skilled team already in place in St. Louis," said Nelson. "By striving to be an indispensable resource for our customers new and old, together we are going to reach new levels as a premier dealer for the area."

KSM is a full-service equipment dealership in St. Louis offering sales, rentals, parts, and service and is the authorized dealer of Manitowoc lattice boom crawler cranes; Grove mobile telescoping cranes; National Crane boom trucks; and Broderson industrial cranes. In addition to cranes and boom trucks, the St. Louis rental fleet includes a wide selection of JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers.

