Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) continues to add to its growing used equipment department with the hiring of Jesse Olmeda as remarketing and used equipment manager. Olmeda will be located in Oklahoma City and report to Director of Remarketing and Used Equipment David Mehrtens.

Olmeda will help manage remarketing programs and used equipment operations for the heavy equipment distributor and focus on overall growth and new opportunities for the used side of the business, including the development of an auction program.

Mehrtens has bought and sold equipment with Olmeda for decades and knows he will be a huge asset to the company's operations.

"Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge to this position," Mehrtens said. "When you include the time spent with his father's business, you could make a real argument that Jesse has been doing this since he was five years old. There is no doubt he knows both his iron and how to work with people. Jesse is going to do great things for Kirby-Smith Machinery, and I'm excited he is on our team."

Olmeda, who officially started his equipment sales career at 18, has been selling machinery at both the dealer and independent level for the better part of three decades. He is ready for the challenges and excitement of his new position.

"We have a lot of opportunity ahead of us," Olmeda said. "I'm grateful to David for trusting me to be a part of it and look forward to helping the business grow as we expand our offerings and programs. It's great to be a part of the Kirby-Smith Machinery family."

