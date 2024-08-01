Kirby-Smith Machinery (L-R): Kelly Shuffield, Wade Gaines and Jeff Lechus.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has announced several leadership changes related to its product support operations. Kelly Shuffield has been promoted to vice president of service; Wade Gaines to vice president of parts and product support sales; and Jeff Lechus to director of service of cranes and lifting.

As vice president of service, Kelly Shuffield now will be responsible for the strategic oversight of all service operations throughout KSM. With more than 30 years of equipment product support experience, Shuffield brings a deep understanding of building successful customer support operations to the role. Since joining KSM in 2005, Shuffield has held several key positions, including crane product service manager, general service manager and, most recently, vice president of product support of cranes and lifting.

Gaines' executive role has been expanded to include oversight of KSM's product support sales operations. Gaines, who has more than 33 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, joined KSM in 2022 as vice president of parts. He has served in various parts sales management roles for Komatsu America Corporation.

With Shuffield's promotion, Lechus has also been promoted to director, service of cranes and lifting. Lechus has been with KSM for a combined total of 10 years and has more than 20 years of experience in heavy equipment service. Since starting at KSM in 2005, Lechus has held positions, including crane technician and product service manager, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes these moves will further grow and strengthen KSM's support capabilities to its customer base.

"I am grateful for the leadership that Kelly, Wade and Jeff have continually provided for KSM," said Weller. "I know that both our customers and employees will benefit from their increased responsibility."

About Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

