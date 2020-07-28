Kirby-Smith Machinery Appoints International Sales Representative

Rick Derr

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Rick Derr as international sales representative and equipment appraiser. Derr joins Kirby-Smith Machinery's used equipment department and will focus on increasing the sale of used equipment internationally. In addition to sales, he also will be responsible for evaluation and appraisal of trade-ins.

Derr, who will work out of the company's new Lubbock, Texas, facility, will provide a more direct presence for the used equipment department's responsibilities in west Texas. He brings more than 20 years of equipment sales experience to his new role, including seven years as a used equipment manager operating in Texas and Oklahoma.

David Mehrtens, director of remarketing and used equipment of KSM, believes Derr is an excellent find.

"With the growth of our west Texas operations, there was a need to have someone local as a resource for our sales team," Mehrtens said. "Opportunities to bring someone on board with the combination of Rick's hands-on experience in both selling and valuing trades, knowledge of the used equipment industry, and familiarity with the markets we serve are rare. Rick is going to be a great addition not only to our department, but to the entire Kirby-Smith family."

Derr is equally excited to be a part of Kirby-Smith Machinery, acknowledging the heavy equipment distributor's culture was a big factor in his decision.

"The environment just always seemed different at Kirby-Smith, and my experience since joining has proved that out," said Derr. "In an industry that is all about relationships, they take great care in how they treat both customers and each other. It means a lot to me as a salesman, having that level of support as an expectation. I'm excited to be a part of what we are building."

