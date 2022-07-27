Bo Ross

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Bo Ross as its new general manager of used equipment.

Ross brings more than 34 years of heavy equipment industry experience to the position, which includes extensive time in used equipment management positions for other Komatsu distributors, as well as running his own used equipment company.

As general manager, Ross will be responsible for managing KSM's complete used equipment business, which includes its Komatsu Remarketing program, domestic and international sales, and used equipment operations at the heavy machinery distributor's 12 locations across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes that Ross' track record for establishing successful policies and procedures that streamline used equipment operations will be important as the company continues to grow. Weller said that KSM went through a long and careful search for its successor to the late David Mehrtens, looking for someone they felt could continue the legacy that Mehrtens started.

"Bo is an experienced leader and a good teammate," said Weller. "I think and hope that David would approve of the decision we have made in Bo. I am grateful to have him join our organization and excited to see how Bo will put his own fingerprints on the future of Kirby-Smith Machinery."

Coming from the Komatsu distributor world, Ross has been familiar with KSM for several years. He also had a friendship with David Mehrtens that spanned multiple decades.

"It's extremely exciting to be a part of the Kirby-Smith family," said Ross. "Dave built something special here and put a great team in place that has had continued success. I embrace the challenge of building on that foundation, doing everything I can to drive improvements, support our team and lead us forward."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

