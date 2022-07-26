Wade Gaines

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Wade Gaines as its new vice president of parts.

Gaines will provide strategic oversight of KSM's parts operations, while also establishing new vendor relationships and growth opportunities. He has more than 31 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, most recently serving in various parts sales management roles for Komatsu America Corporation.

Gaines also brings significant experience related to equipment distributor and rental company operations to his new role.

Brad Campbell, vice president of product support, is excited to add Gaines' leadership to what is already an experienced parts team.

"Wade is a skilled leader and patient listener who understands how to find the best outcomes to support his people. I know he will be a great complement to the exceptional parts leadership we have assembled at Kirby-Smith Machinery."

Gaines' office will be located at the heavy equipment distributor's Fort Worth, Texas, location. He credits the strength of KSM's leadership, the company's long-term success and the overall culture as major factors in his decision to make the move back to distributor side of the industry.

"I am honored to join Kirby-Smith Machinery and excited to be part of a great company with excellent leadership and quality people. I look forward to the challenge of strengthening and growing what is an already successful business," said Gaines.

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

