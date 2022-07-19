List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes Gavin Cole to Vice President of Sales

Tue July 19, 2022 - National Edition
Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.


Gavin Cole
Gavin Cole

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Gavin Cole to the role of vice president of sales.

Cole will be responsible for managing the direction of Kirby-Smith Machinery's corporate sales strategy to support organizational objectives related to its continued growth. He joined the heavy equipment distributor in 2020 as sales manager for Fort Worth, Waco and Abilene.

Cole brings nearly 30 years of senior-level sales management to his position and is extremely familiar with KSM's markets and customer base. Jeff Weller, chief operating officer for KSM, said that promoting Cole was an easy decision.

"In the brief 18 months that Gavin has served our company as sales manager, he has continually proven to be a transformational leader for his sales force," said Weller. "Gavin will now have the opportunity to instill that same leadership throughout the KSM enterprise as Vice President of Sales.

"I have personally known Gavin for several years and have always appreciated his passion for doing the right things for his people, customers and the company. Gavin will undoubtedly bring a new standard of excellence to our sales team."

Cole looks forward to the opportunity to work more closely with KSM's overall sales team and customers.

"The most rewarding part of working at Kirby-Smith Machinery is the engagement with our great team of employees," said Cole. "In my new role, I look forward to continuing our growth and sharing our 1KS culture with our customers in the Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri markets. One Mission, One Team, One Plan and One Goal."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.




Today's top stories

Branch Civil-Flatiron Leads Challenging Reversible HOT Lanes Extension Project

VIDEO: Next-Generation Doosan Crawler Excavators Now Available

Volvo CE Remains Strong in Q2, 2022

Safety Culture in Workplace: How Generational Differences Present Challenges, Opportunities

Precasteel Makes Maiden Voyage at LaGuardia Airport

Ritchie Bros. Digs into 2022 Construction, Aerial Equipment Pricing With July Market Trends Report

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to Fund 20 Projects Over Next Six Years

Cleveland Clinic Announces $1.3B in Capital Investments



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA