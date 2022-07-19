Gavin Cole

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Gavin Cole to the role of vice president of sales.

Cole will be responsible for managing the direction of Kirby-Smith Machinery's corporate sales strategy to support organizational objectives related to its continued growth. He joined the heavy equipment distributor in 2020 as sales manager for Fort Worth, Waco and Abilene.

Cole brings nearly 30 years of senior-level sales management to his position and is extremely familiar with KSM's markets and customer base. Jeff Weller, chief operating officer for KSM, said that promoting Cole was an easy decision.

"In the brief 18 months that Gavin has served our company as sales manager, he has continually proven to be a transformational leader for his sales force," said Weller. "Gavin will now have the opportunity to instill that same leadership throughout the KSM enterprise as Vice President of Sales.

"I have personally known Gavin for several years and have always appreciated his passion for doing the right things for his people, customers and the company. Gavin will undoubtedly bring a new standard of excellence to our sales team."

Cole looks forward to the opportunity to work more closely with KSM's overall sales team and customers.

"The most rewarding part of working at Kirby-Smith Machinery is the engagement with our great team of employees," said Cole. "In my new role, I look forward to continuing our growth and sharing our 1KS culture with our customers in the Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri markets. One Mission, One Team, One Plan and One Goal."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

Today's top stories