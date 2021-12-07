David Mehrtens

David A. Mehrtens, 61, of Lenexa, Kan., passed away Dec. 3, 2021. He worked in the construction equipment industry for more than 40 years, most recently serving Kirby-Smith Machinery as its director of remarketing and used equipment.

Message from Ed Kirby and John Arapidis:

The entire Kirby-Smith family is still in mourning over the news last Friday regarding the passing of our dear friend and colleague David Mehrtens. Chairman of the Board Ed Kirby and President John Arapidis have prepared the following statement:

As we mourn the loss of David Mehrtens, our sincerest condolences go out to his wife Robyn, his daughters, and the entire Mehrtens family in this difficult time.

David had no trouble integrating himself into the Kirby-Smith family when he left Kansas for Oklahoma City to become our Director of Remarketing and Used Equipment in 2017. Indeed, he endeared himself to everyone he encountered and exemplified the best of our principles in his selflessness, honesty, loyalty, and friendship. David loved to teach others and had the gift of making learning fun. He invested so much time into so many of us, and in doing so has established a strong foundation that will continue to shape Kirby-Smith Machinery long after his passing.

As a professional, the impact David made on this company was both sizable and immediate. His wealth of experience at pricing and trades, along with a penchant for always finding the right equipment for customers, allowed him to gain the trust of our salesforce overnight. One of the most respected used equipment managers in the entire industry with a network of contacts second to none, David's presence helped elevate our used equipment business to new heights. He was a great teammate who was passionate about selling equipment and helping others, and he continued to serve as a valuable resource and mentor into his final days.

In closing, we reflect on how much David loved being a part of Kirby-Smith Machinery, and how much this company loved him for being here. Though we have all lost a good friend, we are incredibly fortunate to have had someone with the character and integrity of David Mehrtens in our lives, and he will be deeply missed.

