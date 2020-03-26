--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Kleeman MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO Jaw Crusher Celebrates its Debut at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
Kleemann


With the MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO, Kleemann offers a new mobile jaw crushing system for challenging quarrying operations. The mobile MOBICONE MCO 11i PRO cone crusher has a very robust design and impresses with its high performance in quarrying. The mobile MOBIREX MR 130 Zi EVO2 impact crusher shows its strength not only in recycling but also natural rock processing. The mobile MOBISCREEN EVO screening plant achieves a high level of performance in natural rock and recycling.

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020, the MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO jaw crusher plant was one of four innovations from Kleemann on show at the trade fair stand of the Wirtgen Group and by John Deere.

MC 120 Zi PRO: Made for Challenging Quarrying Operations

With an output of up to 717 tons per hour, the MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO is impressive in natural rock applications. The powerful jaw crusher has a feed opening of 48 by 32 in. and is equipped with an extra long articulated crusher jaw.

To ensure the best possible material flow, the continuous feed system (CFS) adapts the conveying speed to the fill level of the crusher.

On most jaw crushing systems, the operator has the time-consuming task of clearing the crushing chamber in the event of material blockages. Not so with the optional crusher unblocking system.

Should material bridging occur in the jaw crusher, the crusher can be reversed with the aid of the electric crusher drive and in this way the blockage can be cleared in no time.

The machines of the PRO line can be operated with the simple SPECTIVE control system via a 12 inch touch panel. All components and functions can be controlled conveniently from the ground.

Optimal Combination With MOBICONE MCO 11i PRO Cone Crusher

The mobile MOBICONE MCO 11i PRO cone crusher also was on display and is the perfect secondary crushing plant of the MC 120 Zi PRO.

Harmonized in size and performance, the MCO 11i PRO has a maximum output of 518 tons per hour. Also part of the PRO line, this crusher is built without compromise in the same sturdy manner and designed for permanent quarrying operation.

The mobile MOBICONE MCO 11i PRO cone crusher has a very robust design and impresses with its high performance in quarrying.

The MOBIREX MR 130 Zi EVO2 Impact Crusher for Flexible Use

The mobile impact crushers of the EVO2 series are designed so that they can be transported easily and made ready for operation in a short space of time. Moreover, the direct diesel drive concept ensures a high output while simultaneously keeping consumption low.

For better capacity utilization and productivity, the system widths of the impact crusher plant open in the direction of material flow.

The plant also is operated using the intuitive SPECTIVE control concept. The overall system itself impresses with an output of up to 496 tons per hour.

The mobile MOBIREX MR 130 Zi EVO2 impact crusher shows its strength not only in recycling but also natural rock processing.

MOBISCREEN MS 952i EVO Classifying Screen

Kleemann's presence at ConExpo was rounded off by the double-decker MOBISCREEN MS 952i EVO classifying screen. Just like the MOBIREX MR 130 Zi EVO2 impact crusher, the screening plant of the EVO line can be deployed flexibly due to good transport dimensions and short setup times.

These advantages make it the first choice for crushing plant contractors not only in recycling but also quarrying.

The MS 952i EVO has a screening surface of 5 ft. 1 in. by 20 ft. and boasts an output of up to 550 tons per hour. The high output is largely attributable to the good material flow through the plant. This starts with loading, which can be carried out both by wheel loader and upstream crushing plant due to the generous feed hopper. The material is then transported on the extra wide feeding conveyor of 3 ft. 11 in. to the screen casing.

The mobile MOBISCREEN EVO screening plant achieves a high level of performance in natural rock and recycling.

For more information, visit www.kleemann.info.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



