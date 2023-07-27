List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    VIDEO: Kleemann Impact Crusher MOBIREX MR 130 Zi EVO2 Working in California

    Thu July 27, 2023 - National Edition
    Wirtgen Group



    The Kleemann MOBIREX MR 130i EVO2 at work with the John Deere excavator 345GLE recycling concrete in California. The MR 130i EVO2 can be operated conveniently from a safe distance with the radio remote control. The Kleemann MR 130i EVO2 impact crusher is extremely user-friendly and easy to handle, said Darrel Burroughs, operator at Ramco.

    At a storage site in Beaumont, Southern California, aggregates are recycled for the construction industry. The customers range from general contractors such as the government, cities and local authorities to homeowners and on to companies from the film industry.

    The extracted concrete and asphalt is crushed and processed at the storage site or on site at the customer's location. The impact crusher MOBIREX MR 130i EVO2 from Kleemann is used for the crushing process, the material is crushed from a feed size of around 19.7 in. to approximately 1 in.

    High Throughput, Flexibility

    The MR 130i EVO2 from Kleemann achieves high throughputs rates, combined with excellent product quality. Due to short setup times before startup and maintenance, the machine is readily available. Furthermore, the machine is easy to transport. This flexibility allows the crusher to be deployed wherever the customer needs it.

    "Working with the Kleemann machine is fantastic. It has numerous excellent functions. If we have to process large volumes, we take the MR 130i EVO2 to the customer and crush on site," said Dallas Jones, vice president of operations at the operating company Ramco.

    Efficient Drive Guarantees Good Material Flow

    The impact crusher MR 130i EVO2 has a diesel-directdrive that provides a high output combined with low fuel consumption. To prevent narrowing of the material flow, the plant's system widths are increased in the material flow direction for all components. This prevents material bridging and increases productivity.

    The feed control CFS (Continuous Feed System) controls the frequency of the vibrating feeder and the prescreen depending on the crusher feed. The CFS thus reduces work for the operator because the machine controls the material flow automatically and guarantees the best possible loading of the crusher, according to the manufacturer.

    Simple Operation Due to SPECTIVE

    The operating concept SPECTIVE from Kleemann makes handling of the MOBIREX MR 130i EVO2 very easy. The machine is controlled via a 12-in. touch panel. Clearly arranged operating instructions and pictographs help the user to find the correct setting for each task quickly and precisely per touch screen. This way operating errors are avoided and occupational safety is improved. Important functions, e.g. the crusher gap adjustment, are executed in a simple manner — fully hydraulic and in ongoing operation.

    "SPECTIVE is very simple. Operation does not require a lot of experience," explained Darrel Burroughs, operator at Ramco. "Overall, the Kleemann MR 130i EVO2 impact crusher is extremely user-friendly and easy to handle."

    For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

    The MR 130i EVO2 can be operated conveniently from a safe distance with the radio remote control.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




