    Kleemann | Mobile Impact Crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe Extends Product Portfolio

    Mon August 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Kleemann


    The mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/ NEOe is the first family member of the new NEO line and is characterized by its efficiency and flexibility.
    The mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/ NEOe is the first family member of the new NEO line and is characterized by its efficiency and flexibility.

    With the mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe, Kleemann presents the first family member of the new NEO line. The machine is efficient, powerful and extremely flexible — and all-electric operation is possible with the NEOe variant.

    Flexibility for Widest Range of Applications

    Due to their compact dimensions and a low transport weight, the MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe can be used flexibly, quickly and in a very wide variety of applications, according to the manufacturer.

    Operation in tight spaces on work sites or in frequently changing places of work is easily possible. Operation ranges from different recycling applications, such as the processing of concrete, rubble and asphalt, to the processing of soft to medium-hard natural stone.

    Sustainable Solutions Protect Operators, Environment

    The new impact crusher from Kleemann is available with two versions: Depending on the application area, it can be run all-electrically with the drive concept E-DRIVE and thus, locally, free of CO2emissions [MR 100(i) NEOe]. Alternatively, the machine is available with the tried-and-tested diesel-direct drive D-DRIVE.

    High Final Product Quality

    Very high product quality is expected from an impact crusher, and this is precisely what the MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO / NEOe delivers. This is guaranteed not only by the powerful crushing unit with its 4-ledged rotor with a large impact range and versatile rotor ledge options, but also by the 4.8 sq. yd. large, optional, single-deck secondary screening unit. This makes it possible to produce a classified final grain size. Through the use of an optional wind sifter, the final product quality can be additionally increased, the manufacturer said.

    Simple Plant Operation

    Due to a SPECTIVE operating unit specially tuned to the functions, operation of the MR 100(i) NEO / NEOe is simple and intuitive. With SPECTIVE CONNECT, operators have all relevant data on speed, consumption values and fill levels at their fingertips on a smartphone or tablet and prepared in a clearly arranged manner. SPECTIVE CONNECT also offers detailed troubleshooting aids to assist with service and maintenance.

    A unique feature in this machine class is the fully automatic crusher gap adjustment and zero-point determination. Zero-point determination compensates for wear during crusher start and a homogeneous crushing product is retained.

    The new impact crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe will be introduced gradually starting in 2024 in Europe and in North America.

    For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




