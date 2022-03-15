The two new functions are available in the offline area and can be used free of charge without hardware. The app can be installed on iOS and Android smartphones.

The intuitive operating concept SPECTIVE has also now been extended in the mobile impact crushers MOBIREX MR 110/130(i) EVO2 by SPECTIVE CONNECT.

All relevant process information and reporting are now displayed on your smartphone without the operator having to leave and excavator or wheel loader, for example.

The impact crushers MOBIREX MR EVO2 are the benchmarks of their class with regard to output and efficiency. The plants provide flexible application options in natural stone and recycling. Due to the operating concept SPECTIVE, control of the new plants has been even easier and very intuitive already since 2017, according to the manufacturer.

SPECTIVE CONNECT — Digital Application With Real Added Value

Diesel and urea fill level, fuel consumption, plant performance, current gap setting and a lot more important process data can be displayed at any time via the dashboard. In most cases, operators no longer have to leave the driver's cab or interrupt the ongoing process. In case of a malfunction, SPECTIVE CONNECT displays not only a fault, but at the same time, refers to the corresponding components including troubleshooting aids. The smartphone can be taken to the location of the fault that occurred and support the operator step-by-step with troubleshooting. SPECTIVE CONNECT generates clearly arranged reports on consumption and plant performance as well as the plant usage. These reports can be forwarded by messenger or e-mail. As a result, the complete process is transparent for the plant operator at any time.

New Functions for SPECTIVE CONNECT

If a fault cannot be eliminated, SPECTIVE CONNECT generates a service report, which can be sent by messenger to the person in charge of technology or a Wirtgen Group service center. All operating hours, fault messages, etc., are available at a glance in a clearly arranged manner and rapid help is possible.

The offline troubleshooting aids make it possible, among other things, for a repair technician or service member to remotely support the machine operator because he or she can also view the troubleshooting aids. The operator only needs to enter the fault code and the plant type.

