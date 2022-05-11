The optimized crusher direct drive of the new EVO2 generation from Kleemann.

Kleemann's jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2 and the cone crusher MOBICONE MCO 90(i) EVO2, with their efficient crusher direct drive, have a holistic drive concept that forms the basis for high cost-effectiveness.

Both machines of the new EVO2 generation are equipped with a power train. The crusher is driven directly, and thus with high fuel-efficiency, via a reliable fluid coupling. Conveying components, such as the vibrating feeder, the double-deck prescreen or the discharge conveyors, are all-electric.

A robust and easily accessible transmission guarantees efficient power transmission. It not only operates with a high level of efficiency but also has increased protection against dust.

The power and load-dependent fan drive also ensures low-noise and economical operation. Operation in ECO mode can additionally reduce fuel consumption as well as wear in idle phases.

The plants can be optionally equipped with a heat package (-15 to + 50 C) or cold package (-25 to +40 C). The cold package has an autonomous auxiliary heater with a convenient timer function.

Environmentally Sound Operation — Less Noise, Dust

In the new drive concept, the speed of the cooler fan and thus also the cooling capacity is controlled automatically, which considerably reduces the noise level. Apart from less dust penetration due to a lower volume of moved cooler air, work near to the machine is a lot more agreeable for the operator, the manufacturer said.

For the jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2, which is frequently used in urban environments, an optional noise protection package also is available. The considerably reduced noise level would even permit work without special ear protection — depending on the material to be processed, further environmental conditions and local regulations.

To reduce dust, the machines are equipped in the standard series, among other things, at the crusher inlet and crusher discharge conveyor with water nozzles and the corresponding technical infrastructure. As a result, an optionally available water pump or an external water source, if available, can be used. Optional belt covers also contribute to an improvement of the air quality during crushing.

These measures benefit the machine operator, the further peripheral devices on the work site, local residents and the environment.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

