KLEMM is presenting the KR 800-3G, the latest drill rig in its compact class product range.

With an operating weight of 10 tons and an on-board diesel engine, the KR 800-3G is the lightest and smallest model in the KLEMM 800 series.

"When we developed our latest drill rig, we had in mind the needs of our customers for a universal machine which is as compact and as powerful as possible," said Roy Rathner, managing director at KLEMM.

Based on a pendulum chassis, the KR 800-3G has compact dimensions, a highly powerful powertrain and extremely flexible kinematics, according to the manufacturer.

With a total width of only 5.9 ft., an adjustable mast for different stroke lengths, and the option of mounting various rotary heads or hydraulic drifters — for both single and double-head drilling — the KR 800-3G meets the wide range of the requirements of drilling in confined spaces.

The drill rig can be used for installing micro-piles, anchors and soil nails, and for the purpose of underpinning and other types of injection drilling.

The heart of the newly developed kinematics is a so-called "Rollover", which is a rotation gear with endless rotation. This rotation gear works as a link between the main boom and the mast carrier including the mast.

The Rollover enables anchor drill positions at angles of between 0 and 90-degrees in directions both transverse to the direction of travel, and in the direction of travel. When drilling purely vertically, drilling points up to approximately 15.7 in. away from the outer edge of the tracks can be reached. This keeps to a minimum the maneuvers required for the rig to reach the next drilling point — which is an important advantage for drilling efficiency, especially when drilling micro-piles.

A further significant advantage is the new mast concept, which is made up of a base element and an extension.

Attached to the mast is a modular, easy to adjust clamping and breaking unit, which enables the mast to be set up in six different overall lengths between 131.8 and 196.8 in. This means that the mast length can be individually configured to suit both the confined conditions of the drilling project, and the different drilling methods required to fulfill the job at hand.

The energy chain can be repositioned as one unit and can therefore be adjusted to fit to the selected drill mast length. This avoids any protrusion beyond the end of the mast therefore avoiding the danger of collision with, for example, any other buildings or building equipment, according to the manufacturer.

As there is no need for the reconnection of hydraulic lines, any mast adjustments can take place directly on the building site with relatively little effort. With a retraction force of 60 kN, the new Type 162-3 drill mast system offers sufficient reserves for larger drilling diameters of up to 10 in. and is suitable for more demanding geological conditions.

Using the remote control unit with display, the drill operator can always assume a safe working position around the drilling rig. The high functional safety of the control concept ensures that operator safety is provided in accordance with the requirements of EN 16228. In addition, a separating device for protection against moving parts in the work process can be provided.

The 100 kW diesel engine complies with EU V and Tier 4f emissions standards. A version with EU IIIA emissions standard (90 kW power class) also is available.

The hydraulic system offers up to five pumps, two of which are load-sensing, making it optimal for the efficient operation of several main consumers at different pressure levels. CAN-bus driven control blocks with high precision control and reproducibility ensure extremely accurate and precise handling of the drill rig.

Smart features such as PowerSharing, which is developed and patented by KLEMM, and the Energy Efficiency Package (EEP), an integrated standard feature on KLEMM drill rigs, support the user in achieving an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient construction site.

Examples of this can be seen in the significant reduction in fuel consumption, pollutants and noise emissions.

Following its first international trade show appearance at Geofluid in Italy, the first KR 800-3Gs are already proving their worth on construction sites in Switzerland and overseas.

For more information, visit https://www.klemm-bohrtechnik.de/1/startseite/

