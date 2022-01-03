Gary Knudsen

Gary Knudsen, Felling Trailers' regional sales manager, has been a part of the heavy equipment and transport industry for a little over 42-years and has chosen to retire at the end of 2021. Approximately 17 of those years have been spent selling trailers; 4-years with Towmaster and the last 13-years with Felling Trailers.

Knudsen joined the Felling Trailers' team in June of 2008 as the North American outside sales rep. He provided dealer support for 10 states spanning from Alaska to the Dakota's (North & South Dakota) to Arkansas, Texas and the Canadian region.

During his time with the Felling Trailers, Knudsen worked to expand the company's footprint across many industries, from the heavy haulers in the oil fields of Canada to the underground construction and paving arenas in the United States. Knudsen also worked internally with the engineering team to design, test, and implement the X-Force hydraulic detachable gooseneck line.

"Gary's product knowledge along with his 20 plus years of experience as an owner/operator in the trucking industry gave us great insight on what the consumer wanted and needed in a detachable gooseneck," said Pat Jennissen, Felling Trailers VP of sales & marketing.

Felling Trailers' introduced the X-Force hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailer line to the industry in 2010 and has continued to grow its product offerings each year.

Knudsen has built many working relationships with dealers and customers alike through the years, solving transport problems other manufacturers said were unsolvable. Felling's trailer experts (sales team) work with dealers/customers to configure a trailer that will meet the desired specifications and provide a custom solution.

"Gary has been a great asset to Felling Trailers since he joined the team in 2008. His vast market and product knowledge, experience, and dedication are greatly appreciated. We wish him well in his retirement," said Nathan Uphus, Felling Trailers' sales manager.

"Stepping away from the life of being a 'trailer salesman' may take some getting used to. For Gary and probably many other salespeople, it's not just about the sale. It's about the relationships you build with your customers. As for us here at Felling Trailers, we thank you for your service. You have played a big part in what Felling Trailers is today. Enjoy retirement, Gary," said Jennissen.

Those in the industry who have had the opportunity to know and work with Knudsen know he is an avid motorcyclist. He shut down his computer for the last time on 12-31-21.

"It's been a fun ride. I am glad to have had the chance to meet and work with all the people I have along the way. Thank you all. It's been a pleasure," said Knudsen.

