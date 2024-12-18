Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. announced RTL Equipment as a new authorized excavator dealer, expanding their dealer network. RTL Equipment will now offer a wide range of Kobelco excavators to customers in the Midwest, adding to their existing lineup of heavy construction equipment. This partnership aims to provide customers with quality machines and superior customer service.

Photo courtesy of Kobelco RTL Equipment now adds Kobelco excavators to its existing Kobelco cranes dealer access.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. announced RTL Equipment as the latest addition to its growing excavator dealer network.

RTL Equipment now adds Kobelco excavators to its existing Kobelco cranes dealer access.

This brand partnership will enable RTL Equipment to provide a wide range of Kobelco excavators from the SK17SR mini-excavator to the SK520LC-11. The Kobelco lineup of machines are ideal for various applications in the construction, forestry, aggregate, auto-dismantling and demolition sectors, according to the company.

RTL Equipment is a full-service heavy construction equipment dealership serving customers throughout the Midwest. Since 1988, RTL has provided sales, rentals, parts and service for cranes, excavators, loaders, aggregate and other heavy construction equipment. RTL is an authorized dealer of Kobelco cranes and now adds Kobelco excavators in addition to other top brands with authorized sales territories.

RTL Equipment is a provider of earth moving and material processing equipment and is known for its customer focused approach to business. With this new partnership, it will operate as a one-stop shop providing Kobelco rental, sales and service from its authorized Kobelco locations in Iowa and Minnesota.

Kobelco works to partner with construction equipment dealers that have a deep knowledge of local markets and have shown success in providing the high level of customer service that has long defined Kobelco Construction Machinery. RTL Equipment meets this objective and Kobelco is very confident that future and current customers will see the added value from this new partnership.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA offers crawler cranes and crawler excavators that include zero tail swing, compact, standard, long-reach and demolition models. Together, Kobelco and RTL Equipment will provide customers with quality crawler cranes and crawler excavators with added value features along with superior customer service.

For more information, visit KOBELCO-USA.com and RTLEquipment.com.

Today's top stories