Kobelco Expands North American Network By Adding Bailey's Inc.

Kobelco continues to expand representation in the North American market by adding Bailey's Inc. to its nationwide dealer network. Bailey's will represent the full line of Kobelco excavators in Woodland, Calif.

"Bailey's is committed to delivering total customer satisfaction," said Jack Fendrick, COO and vice president of Kobelco USA. "They have grown from a small family business into a company with a 100,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with top-quality forestry, logging, tree care, landscape, and outdoor power equipment, including 18 new Kobelco excavators. Bailey's is dedicated to providing the superior machinery, parts and service that their customers have relied on. We are pleased to have them join our growing dealer network."

Kobelco has long been recognized for its world-class line of excavators. In order to continuously improve its singular product line, the team of Kobelco engineers and field experts dedicate substantial time and effort into the research and development of today's leading technologies and machinery. Kobelco ensures the delivery of excavators that can withstand the day-to-day rigors of demanding job sites, while providing operators with all the production and comfort features required for a profitable day's work.

The staff of Bailey's will be working closely with Kobelco to gain the sales and product support training to deliver on the Kobelco promise of customer satisfaction. Bailey's will provide sales and service support for Kobelco excavators from its location in Woodland, Calif.

Bailey's Inc. is a locally owned and operated business with 45 years of experience serving the forestry, logging, tree care, and landscaping industries.