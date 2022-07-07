Equipped with a new Tier IV Final Yanmar engine, the new SK260LC-11 delivers 194 net hp and 577 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500 rpm, which is a 23 percent increase in torque vs. the previous model.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. (KCMU) announced the launch of the all new SK260LC-11.

This next generation -11 machine delivers enhanced performance, greater efficiency, more productivity and follows the Kobelco Performance by Design concept for outstanding operator-based performance and comfort in this competitive class, according to the manufacturer.

Since the development of the first generation "SK" series 25-ton Kobelco excavator in 1983, this size class has grown in popularity due to its versatility in various general construction applications. Equipped with a new Tier IV Final Yanmar engine, the new SK260LC-11 delivers 194 net hp and 577 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500 rpm, which is a 23 percent increase in torque vs. the previous model.

With 42,000 lb. of bucket digging force, 63,300 lb.-ft. of swing torque, and 55,600 lb. of drawbar pulling force, the Kobelco SK260LC-11 has more digging and operating power. The new -11 series offers more standard features and overall added value than previous models.

Smooth and steady operation while moving heavy objects across the job site is assured through the "Independent Travel" function, which dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel and one to the attachment on a continuous basis. The machine's 60,200 lb. operating weight provides increased stability and superior lifting capacity.

Like most Kobelco heavy excavators, the SK260LC-11 has three work modes: Eco, S and H mode for balancing between high performance, economy and low fuel consumption.

Heavy Lift and Power Boost (with unlimited time use) add the power needed to get through the toughest conditions, and the in-cab hydraulic pressure release function allows customers to change work tools or hoses easily and safely.

The new SK260LC-11 also provides improved durability — many major components have been redesigned for improved durability and performance. For example, the machine's side panels have been made thicker to enhance body rigidity, while the increased diameter of the bucket cylinder pin contributes to enhanced durability for using various work tools.

For those needing machine guidance options, the SK260LC-11 comes with pre-installed mounting brackets for easier system installation without the need to weld and paint. These brackets are designed to adapt to multiple brands of providers for both 2D and 3D systems.

As part of Kobelco's Performance by Design concept also seen on the SK75/85SR-7 and SK130LC-11, the SK260LC-11's cabin, ergonomics and safety features are greatly enhanced. These excavators also feature best-in-class cabin space and visibility. Standard features also include a 7-way adjustable heated air suspension seat that moves together with the armrests and hydraulic controls.

This uniquely designed cabin reduces operator fatigue, provides excellent shock absorption, and superior ride comfort, according to the manufacturer. The operator's pilot levers move horizontally without arching of the wrist, while also providing shorter lever strokes to deliver a swifter, more precise movement.

Air conditioning and heater vents are directed towards the operator to maximize comfort. The right-side jog dial integrates multiple functions into a single user interface with the large 10-in. color monitor. The easy-to-operate menu screen facilitates reading of important information including work mode, maintenance intervals, and fuel consumption, as well as providing a 270-degree view from the machine's standard three camera system.

The hydraulic flow-rate modes of the bucket, breaker, nibbler and rotating grapple are also now fully adjustable by the operator through the monitor, and the mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, also can be easily added or changed. In addition, all internal switches and dials in the cabin have LED backlighting to provide a bright, clear view in the dark.

To top it off the cabin is equipped with a FM/AM, AUX, Bluetooth, hands-free telephone radio, smartphone holder, USB charger and a 12V power outlet.

Easy maintenance is assured with a standard radiator clean-out screen that prevents larger material from clogging the radiator cooling fins and can be easily removed for cleaning. A newly structured hydraulic oil filter prevents foreign matter from entering the oil tank during maintenance, and all filters are easy to access from ground level.

For safety, a heavy-duty Level II overhead top guard is provided as standard and can be tilted open for easy window cleaning. Additionally, rear swing flashers and rear work lights, a Kobelco USA exclusive, are integrated into the counterweight for added safety on busy job sites. Seven LED lights (2 on boom, 2 on top front of the cab, 1 on right side body, and 2 facing rear on the counterweight) also are now standard to provide additional visibility in low light conditions.

Monitoring the SK260LC-11's work status remotely has also never been easier with KOMEXS (Kobelco Monitoring Excavator System). The machine's operational information, such as hours, fuel consumption, and maintenance status, can be obtained remotely. For added convenience and security, an engine start alarm, e-fence and current/past location history also are included — ideal for operators of large fleets and multiple locations.

To complement the added value package and commitment to quality, the new SK260LC-11 has a standard 4 year/4,000 hr. full machine warranty with KOMEXS included while covered by factory warranty. Additional extended warranty coverage terms are available.

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.

