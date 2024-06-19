Photo courtesy of Kobelco Like other -11 series machines, the SK520LC-11 follows the Kobelco “PERFORMANCE x DESIGN” concept for superior operator controllability and comfort.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA announced the launch of its latest innovation, the SK520LC-11, which is designed to meet the demands of the modern construction job site.

This new model combines advanced technology, enhanced efficiency and exceptional durability, setting a new standard for heavy-duty machinery, according to the manufacturer.

This 55-ton class -11 series excavator offers un-matched added value and delivers superior performance, efficiency and productivity, Kobelco said.

Power, Performance

Like other -11 series machines it follows the Kobelco "PERFORMANCE x DESIGN" concept for superior operator controllability and comfort. The SK520LC-11 has an operating weight at approximately 121,000 lbs. and has top performing cycle times, lift capacity and digging force.

This trendsetting excavator delivers a dynamic bucket digging force of 72,200-lbs. and achieves leading-class work volume with a lifting capacity of 46,540-lbs., even while minimizing fuel consumption. This tough SK520 is powered by a 463-hp Tier IV Final Isuzu 6WG1 engine, allowing it to easily tackle tough applications and remain highly fuel efficient.

Advanced Hydraulic System

"Independent Travel", an exclusive Kobelco feature, enables the SK520 to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power. An optional counterweight removal system further enhances the SK520's reputation for powerful performance and efficient operation to make this machine easier to move from one job site to the next.

This feature makes counterweight removal and installation a quick, simple process to reduce costs and increase safety. Operators can choose from multiple working modes to optimize performance for specific tasks, enhancing productivity and operational efficiency.

Durability, Maintenance

Built to withstand the toughest working conditions, the SK520LC-11 features tough materials and components that ensure long-lasting durability. Maintenance has never been easier, with convenient access to all service points allowing for quick and efficient day-to-day maintenance, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

The SK520LC-11 is manufactured to the highest quality standard and carries as standard a 4-year or 4,000-hour warranty with optional extended warranty options possible with the Kobelco Premium Protection Plan (KPPP) allowing you to customize coverage to fit your needs and budget.

Operator Comfort, Safety

Kobelco prioritizes operator comfort and safety in the SK520LC-11. The spacious cab offers enhanced visibility and is designed with ergonomics in mind, reducing operator fatigue during long hours of operation. User-friendly controls and advanced monitoring systems further enhance the operating experience, ensuring safety and efficiency on the job site.

Standard features include a heated air ride 7-way adjustable suspension seat, multi vent air conditioner, radio with USB, AUX and Bluetooth capabilities, ergonomic adjustable pilot control levers, and rear view and right-side cameras provide excellent visibility and safe operation.

Technological Innovations

The SK520LC-11 is equipped with a range of technological advancements aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Features such as energy-saving modes and automatic idle shutdown contribute to lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, aligning with Kobelco's commitment to sustainability. The large 10 in. color monitor allows the operator to select the most important information needed to ensure safety and machine control.

Versatility, Attachments

This new model is versatile and can be equipped with a variety of attachments, including different types of buckets, hammers and grapples, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications in construction, mining, and more. The auxiliary flow rates are all adjustable by the operator through the in-cab monitor, allowing you to change tools quickly and easily. Mode settings for other attachments like a tilt-rotator can be added or changed just as easily.

