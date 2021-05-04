Equipmentdown-arrow
Kobelco USA Adds Marshall Machinery to Growing Dealer Network

Tue May 04, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Kobelco


Kobelco Construction Machinery USA continues to expand representation in the North American market by adding Marshall Machinery to its nationwide dealer network. Marshall Machinery will represent the full line of Kobelco excavators in Pennsylvania.

"Marshall Machinery is committed to delivering total customer satisfaction," said Jack Fendrick, COO and vice president of Kobelco USA.

"They recently expanded into a 25,000-square-foot facility and added a third dealership location in Pennsylvania. Marshall Machinery continues to enhance their capabilities and provide the superior machinery, parts and service that their customers have relied on. We are pleased to have them join our growing dealer network and look forward to a successful partnership."

Kobelco has long been recognized for its world-class line of excavators. In order to continuously improve its singular product line, the team of Kobelco engineers and field experts dedicate substantial time and effort into the research and development of today's leading technologies and machinery.

Kobelco ensures the delivery of excavators that can withstand the day-to-day rigors of demanding job sites, while providing operators with all the production and comfort features required for a profitable day's work, the manufacturer said.

The staff of Marshall Machinery will be working closely with Kobelco to gain the sales and product support training to deliver on the Kobelco promise of customer satisfaction.

Marshall Machinery will provide sales and service support for Kobelco excavators from its three Pennsylvania locations in Honesdale, south Abington Township and Tannersville.

Marshall Machinery is a locally owned and operated heavy equipment dealership dedicated to serving the agriculture and construction industries. For more information, visit www.Marshall-Machinery.com.

For more information on Kobelco, visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.




