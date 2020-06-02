Jordan Sonnier

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA has appointed Jordan Sonnier as southwest district business manager.

Sonnier will be responsible for providing support and assistance to Kobelco dealers located in the wouthwest region of the United States. He will ensure dealers are supported with the necessary tools to market Kobelco excavators and train dealer personnel on the unique features and benefits of Kobelco products.

Sonnier will assist dealers in the development and execution of annual business plans, maintaining inventory control and creating sales strategies to serve their customers in his territory. He also will be responsible for continuing to expand Kobelco's distribution locations through dealer recruitment and development.

Sonnier first joined the Kobelco USA team as a district business manager in 2019. He recently completed Kobelco's extensive 1-year marketing, sales, management and operations training program which has prepared him to succeed in his assigned territory. Sonnier also has previous sales management experience and knowledge of the construction equipment industry.

Prior to joining Kobelco, Sonnier began his career in sales at RDO Equipment.

"Jordan's results-driven mindset and unwavering perseverance is a great asset to Kobelco," said Jack Fendrick, COO and vice president of Kobelco USA.

"He displays motivation and passion for the industry, which are vital characteristics for assisting dealers and customers to select the right excavator for their needs. We are delighted to have him take over the role of southwest district business manager and look forward to his success."

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.