--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kobelco USA Expands Dealer Network Sales Team With Appointment of Jordan Sonnier

Tue June 02, 2020 - West Edition
Kobelco


Jordan Sonnier
Jordan Sonnier

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA has appointed Jordan Sonnier as southwest district business manager.

Sonnier will be responsible for providing support and assistance to Kobelco dealers located in the wouthwest region of the United States. He will ensure dealers are supported with the necessary tools to market Kobelco excavators and train dealer personnel on the unique features and benefits of Kobelco products.

Sonnier will assist dealers in the development and execution of annual business plans, maintaining inventory control and creating sales strategies to serve their customers in his territory. He also will be responsible for continuing to expand Kobelco's distribution locations through dealer recruitment and development.

Sonnier first joined the Kobelco USA team as a district business manager in 2019. He recently completed Kobelco's extensive 1-year marketing, sales, management and operations training program which has prepared him to succeed in his assigned territory. Sonnier also has previous sales management experience and knowledge of the construction equipment industry.

Prior to joining Kobelco, Sonnier began his career in sales at RDO Equipment.

"Jordan's results-driven mindset and unwavering perseverance is a great asset to Kobelco," said Jack Fendrick, COO and vice president of Kobelco USA.

"He displays motivation and passion for the industry, which are vital characteristics for assisting dealers and customers to select the right excavator for their needs. We are delighted to have him take over the role of southwest district business manager and look forward to his success."

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Kobelco