Kobelco USA Introduces Next Generation SK140SRLC-7 SR Series Excavator

Tue May 19, 2020 - National Edition
Kobelco


The Kobelco SK140SRLC-7 delivers enhanced power and performance capabilities. The Kobelco SK140SRLC-7 features a new 10-inch color monitor with a split-screen display function to customize operator viewing needs. Kobelco USA's upgraded SK140SRLC-7 excavator model.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA's next-generation SK140SRLC-7 excavator sets the standard for mid-sized machines and offers full-size benefits with short rear swing capabilities.

Performance advancements allow the SK140SRLC-7 to deliver greater efficiency and productivity as well as increased power and speed than its predecessor, according to the manufacturer.

The upgraded SK140SRLC-7 boasts a dynamic digging force of 24,800 lbs. to achieve leading-class work volume. A compact design and long digging reach capabilities provide a broad working range and easy maneuverability, while a digging depth of 19 ft. 7 in. and swing speed of 11 rpm shorten cycle times by approximately 10 percent.

Equipped with a new Tier IV Final engine that increases power output by approximately 10 percent, the SK140SRLC-7 maintains superior productivity and efficiency, even while working at high power levels or lifting heavy loads. The SK140SRLC-7's strong drawbar pulling force produces powerful travel capabilities, enabling it to tackle steep and rough terrain with ease, according to the manufacturer.

Independent travel allows the SK140SRLC-7 to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power.

Enhanced multi-function capabilities include an attachment selection system with adjustable flow-rate presets for the bucket, breaker, nibbler and thumb, allowing the operator to change between tools quickly and easily. The SK140SRLC-7 also is available with an optional offset boom, which increases stability and maneuverability while working in confined areas, such as next to walls or close to traffic.

The Kobelco SK140SRLC-7 features a new 10-inch color monitor with a split-screen display function to customize operator viewing needs.

When it comes to comfort, the SK140SRLC-7 offers intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. This Kobelco machine comes standard with an ergonomic lever and Grammer air ride suspension seat to reduce operating force and fatigue. The SK140SRLC-7 also boasts various cab features, including an optimized control layout with a new jog dial and 10-inch color monitor. An unfastened seatbelt indicator, and built-in rear, left and right-side cameras with a customizable split-screen display function enhance operator awareness and jobsite safety.

Maintenance on the SK140SRLC-7 is easy and cost efficient, according to the manufacturer. Remote diagnostic and preventive maintenance systems utilize the latest IT innovations to improve operating product lifecycle costs. Easy access to maintenance data from the operation management system greatly improves ease of maintenance scheduling and ensures a long service life. Operators can expect extended service intervals when it comes to engine oil, hydraulic oil, filter changes and greasing.

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.

