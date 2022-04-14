Komatsu’s 845-1 forwarder offers a combination of high crane capacity, maneuverability and rough terrain capability to help maximize productivity.

Does your forestry operation need a dependable log forwarder that can operate in tough terrain conditions? Komatsu's 845-1 forwarder offers a combination of high crane capacity, maneuverability and rough terrain capability to help maximize productivity, according to the manufacturer.

With high productivity for thinning and light clear-cutting, the 12-metric-ton class forwarder offers several frame-length options. Designed for smooth and precise operation, the 845-1 has a long reach with enhanced lifting power and slewing torque.

Komatsu 845-1 Quick Specs

Gross load: 26,455 lbs. (12,000 kg)

Power: 188 hp @ 1,900 rpm (140 kW @ 1,900 rpm)

Tractive force: 38,218 lbs. (170 kN)

Even when fully loaded, operators can maneuver with confidence in the most rugged forests. The chassis and suspensions on Komatsu forwarders are designed for performance under demanding conditions.

Komatsu Comfort Bogie axles with a high portal offset and V-shaped frames provide some of the highest ground clearance in the industry, according to the manufacturer.

Designed to maximize performance with high power and torque with a Tier IV Final fuel-efficient engine, the sophisticated control system on the 845-1 automatically adapts to changes in engine load. Computerized HST system considers machine load, terrain conditions, power and torque output to give enhanced tractive force. Hydraulic retarder overspeed protection ensures the driveline won't run too fast.

Operator Benefits

Operator comfort is key to productivity and the spacious and open cab on the 845-1 provides excellent visibility, ergonomic controls and a seat that delivers all-day comfort. Optional Comfort Ride suspension provides added comfort, and the ride height control keeps the cab parallel to the frame.

Operators have the benefit of machine controls they can fine-tune for sensitivity and speed or smoothness and accuracy —whatever the job demands. The MaxiXT system monitors and controls everything from engine and crane to the transmission and service ladders.

Options to Enhance Productivity

Multiple options are available to enhance productivity and comfort, including bunk wideners, rear- and front-view video cameras, computer touchscreen and electric fuel fill pump. For ground or stump leveling on tough terrain, an optional heavy-duty stacking blade is available. Mounted with a high angle of departure for climbing obstacles, there's no interference between blade, battery boxes or hood guard.

Keep Your Forwarder Up and Running

When the temperatures drop, there's no need to lose valuable time. A standard diesel heater system heats the engine coolant, hydraulic oil and the batteries to facilitate cold-weather starting on the 845-1.

Maintenance is quickly and easily completed with a service-friendly design that features an electronically powered tilting hood. All filters are located together for easy access under the hood.

