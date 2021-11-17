Designed for extreme conditions from smarter thinning to heavy-duty final felling, Komatsu’s 931XC-3 8WD harvester is maneuverable in most types of forests and terrain.

Forestry equipment operates under difficult and demanding conditions. Engineered for the rugged terrain of forestry and logging work, Komatsu now offers two new machines, the 931XC-3 8WD harvester and the 855-3 forwarder.

Designed for extreme conditions from smarter thinning to heavy-duty final felling, Komatsu's 931XC-3 8WD harvester is maneuverable in most types of forests and terrain. With an effective mix of power, torque and fuel economy, the harvester's system has been optimized for low working speeds, including a broad powerband and high torque backup for challenging operations.

Powerful parallel crane Promote enhanced production with a single control lever movement that extends the boom/arm on a parallel path. The three-pump hydraulic system enables simultaneous slewing, feeding and maneuvering, plus a ±180-degree cab/crane rotation with automatic 4-way cab/crane leveling.

Modern, large, spacious cab Critical to productivity are operator comfort and visibility. The automotive-quality cab on the 931XC-3 8WD harvester includes a giant front window, ergonomic seat, automatic climate control, sound-deadening measures, and heated and cooled meal storage, as well as an easy-to-understand machine interface.

855-3 forwarder

The Komatsu 855-3 forwarder works with the operator to offer power, nimbleness and smart features.

Smooth and fast transport Chassis and suspensions designed to maneuver through even the most rugged forests when fully loaded. Komatsu Comfort Bogie axles with a high portal offset and V-shaped frames provide high ground clearance.

HD stacking blade If operation requires ground or stump leveling on tough terrain, an optional heavy-duty stacking blade is available. Mounted with a high angle of departure for climbing obstacles, there's no interference between blade, battery boxes or hood guard.

