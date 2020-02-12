--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Komatsu America Corp. Unveils New Nevada Facility

Wed February 12, 2020 - West Edition #4
CEG


Flanked by a pair of Komatsu PC290 LC excavators, the ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off with (L-R) John Pfisterer, president and CEO of Komatsu Equipment Company, Danny Murtagh, Komatsu director of operations, and Max Moriyama, president, global mining of Komatsu Ltd. (L-R): Crystal Allsup, service administrator, Elko, Nev., Joel Cook, executive vice president of sales, Komatsu West, and Michelle Nye, rebuild planner, Elko, Nev. The new 189,000 sq.-ft. facility in Elko, Nev. This facility is now the largest Komatsu service center in North America. Komatsu service technicians were on hand to give onsite tours of the facility. John Pfisterer presides at the ribbon cutting ceremony. A Cummins 16-cylinder engine with a 60-litre displacement for a Komatsu 830E haul truck. Guests from the construction and mining industries toured and viewed demonstrations in the machine and heavy mechanical shop. In addition to manufacturing some of their OE products, the weld and fabrication shop also handles heavy structural repair of major mining components, such as the big dippers on the shovels and large buckets on mining excavators. Rod Bull, vice president and general manager, North America mining division of Komatsu America Corp. Max Moriyama, president, global mining, Komatsu Ltd. flew in from Japan to attend the ceremony. Komatsu service technicians. John Pfisterer, president and CEO of Komatsu Equipment Company.

Komatsu America Corp., a global heavy equipment manufacturer, recently announced the opening of a 189,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art service center on 30 acres of land in Elko, Nev.

The grand opening event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, prepared remarks from Komatsu officials and local dignitaries, and tours of the service center, repair bays and administrative offices.

Among the nearly 200 attendees were several honored guests, including Elko, Nev. Mayor Reece Keener, Elko Assemblyman John Ellison, and representatives from the office of U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei.

Komatsu officials in attendance included John Pfisterer, president of the Komatsu-owned distributor in the territories of Utah, Wyo. and Nev.; Rod Bull, VP/GM, North America mining division; Cody Yanagisawa, COO, Komatsu Mining Company, and special guest Max Moriyama, president, global mining, Komatsu Ltd., who flew in from Japan to attend the ceremony.

"This new facility will help us better serve our mining customers across the western United States and Canada, and for our construction customers, it will form an integral part of our service network for Utah, Wyoming and Nevada," said Pfisterer. "Shorter cycle times for rebuild and repair work and increased machining capabilities should translate to more uptime and machine availability for our customers over time."

The new building features:

  • A 6-bay, full service construction equipment and mechanical rebuild shop
  • A heavy welding and fabricating shop, large enough for rebuild and manufacturing of large shovel and truck structures and manufacturing of truck bodies
  • A heavy machine shop with large, horizontal milling and boring machine, plus vertical lathe capability
  • A construction equipment and rental-machine yard with easy, Interstate 80 access


