Komatsu America Corp. Unveils New Nevada Facility

Flanked by a pair of Komatsu PC290 LC excavators, the ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off with (L-R) John Pfisterer, president and CEO of Komatsu Equipment Company, Danny Murtagh, Komatsu director of operations, and Max Moriyama, president, global mining of Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu America Corp., a global heavy equipment manufacturer, recently announced the opening of a 189,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art service center on 30 acres of land in Elko, Nev.

The grand opening event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, prepared remarks from Komatsu officials and local dignitaries, and tours of the service center, repair bays and administrative offices.

Among the nearly 200 attendees were several honored guests, including Elko, Nev. Mayor Reece Keener, Elko Assemblyman John Ellison, and representatives from the office of U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei.

Komatsu officials in attendance included John Pfisterer, president of the Komatsu-owned distributor in the territories of Utah, Wyo. and Nev.; Rod Bull, VP/GM, North America mining division; Cody Yanagisawa, COO, Komatsu Mining Company, and special guest Max Moriyama, president, global mining, Komatsu Ltd., who flew in from Japan to attend the ceremony.

"This new facility will help us better serve our mining customers across the western United States and Canada, and for our construction customers, it will form an integral part of our service network for Utah, Wyoming and Nevada," said Pfisterer. "Shorter cycle times for rebuild and repair work and increased machining capabilities should translate to more uptime and machine availability for our customers over time."

The new building features: