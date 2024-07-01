Photo courtesy of Komatsu GHH’s wide range of equipment, focused on loaders (LHDs) and articulated dump trucks, will enhance Komatsu’s growing underground mining product offerings.

Komatsu has completed its acquisition of GHH Group GmbH, a manufacturer of underground mining, tunnelling and special civil engineering equipment headquartered in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

GHH's wide range of equipment, focused on loaders (LHDs) and articulated dump trucks, will enhance Komatsu's growing underground mining product offerings. This includes aftermarket parts and service support through the entire lifetime of the equipment.

"The talented GHH staff are now part of Komatsu and our new combined team will work together to expand offerings and increase customer access to products in new territories," said Peter Salditt, president of Komatsu's Mining Business Division. "We are excited to start collaborating to add value to our customers' operations."

Komatsu is committed to expanding its underground mining offerings for global customers. By adding GHH's factories and rebuild facilities in key markets in Europe, Southern Africa, India and Chile, the company will work to strengthen production and service capabilities for customers.

With this strategic investment in leading products, solutions and talent, Komatsu is excited to further strengthen its position in underground mining as it seeks to support new and existing customer operations worldwide.

