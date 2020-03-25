--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Komatsu D155CX-8 Pipelayer Features Oval Track Undercarriage, Designed for Stability

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Komatsu


With long 12 ft. 10 in. (3.9 m) track on ground, the D155CX-8 improves stability for pipeline work, especially when working on adverse grades.

For customers in the energy sector looking for stability and performance from their pipelaying equipment, Komatsu's D155CX-8 pipelayer was developed and designed in conjunction with pipeline companies. Its design received high marks from pipeline contractors during field evaluations.

The Tier IV D155CX-8 has a 170,000-lb.-rated lift capacity and an oval track undercarriage that was designed for stability. Its front/rear and left/right weight distribution provides maneuverability and stability. With long 12 ft. 10 in. (3.9 m) track on ground, the D155CX-8 improves stability for pipeline work, especially when working on adverse grades.

Featuring a ROPS cab with automatic climate control, large cab windows, a skylight viewing area, and both front and rearview cameras for operator safety and comfort, the optional features of the D155CX-8 include load moment indicator and an additional right side counterweight-mounted camera. Simple breakdown makes the D155CX-8 easy to transport.

The machine will be released commercially later this year. Komatsu has designated the energy market as an important area of growth to meet the needs of its ever-growing customer base.

D155PX-8

With wider gauge and longer track on ground than the standard model, the purpose-built low ground pressure D155PX-8 excels in soft underfoot conditions and pipeline work. ​The Komatsu-designed and built manual angle power tilt (MAPT) blade makes the D155PX-8 ideal for pipeline work.​ Semi-U blades also are available for general construction, tailings pond, and reclamation work.​

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com/conexpo2020.



