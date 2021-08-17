Engineered for exceptional production, the D475A-8 mining dozer is designed for power, stability and solid performance. Komatsu’s lockup torque converter produces a more efficient transfer of power to the driveline, designed to help decrease cycle times and increase production.

On mining sites, support machines, like dozers, can directly impact productivity by keeping blasting, loading and dump areas clean, enabling loading and hauling equipment to work more efficiently. If your operation needs a versatile mining dozer that can go from ripping solid rock to cleaning up around the dragline, take a look at the new Komatsu D475A-8.

Built for Years of Reliable Service

Using extensive customer feedback, Komatsu re-engineered the D475A-8 mainframe to target twice the life of previous models and withstand multiple rebuild/overhaul cycles. Its low center of gravity provides machine stability and long and consistent track on ground length offers more traction, pushing power, ripping efficiency and less shoe slippage. Track shoe slip control automatically controls engine speed and minimizes slip during ripping, according to the manufacturer.

Operating weight: 254,193 lbs. (115,300 kg)

Net horsepower: Forward — 890 hp @ 2,000 rpm (664 kW @ 2,000 rpm )

Net horsepower: Reverse — 968 hp @ 2,000 rpm (722 kW @ 2,000 rpm)

Blade capacity: 35.6-58.9 cu. yd. (27.2-45.0 cu m)

Additional horsepower can provide for faster ground speeds, shorter cycle times and more production tons per hour, when appropriate. The D475A-8's high horsepower in reverse means the lock-up converter stays engaged more frequently, allowing significantly higher levels of production, especially when pushing down slopes, according to the manufacturer.

Increased Production, Less Fuel Consumption

Engineered for exceptional production, the D475A-8 mining dozer is designed for power, stability and solid performance. Komatsu's lockup torque converter produces a more efficient transfer of power to the driveline, designed to help decrease cycle times and increase production.

During long pushes, the automatic gearshift mode allows the system to automatically engage the torque converter lockup clutch. Locking up the torque converter transmits all the engine power directly to the transmission, increasing ground speed and thus achieving efficiencies equal to a direct drive, consuming less fuel.

Up to 10 percent productivity increase over previous models

11.5 percent more engine power in reverse, compared to forward direction

10 percent reduction in fuel consumption with automatic transmission with lockup torque converter compared to manual gearshift operation

Improved Operating Environment

Improvements to the operator's cab make the D475A-8 more comfortable to operate throughout long shifts. Ergonomically placed touch points and palm control joysticks make operation easier. Enhanced operator visibility to the ripper shank, a rear view monitoring system and a heated, ventilated, air-suspended seat help keep operators comfortable. The redesigned undercarriage of the D475A-8 drastically reduces shock and vibrations when the dozer travels over rough terrain, according to the manufacturer.

Doze With a Blade Built for Efficiency

Operators can boost efficiency by working in blade auto-pitch mode, designed to increase dozing efficiency while reducing the amount of operator input required. The all-new blade support structure is designed to significantly reduce blade side sway. It also has fewer maintenance points and enhances operator visibility to the blade.

Maintenance Features

The D475A-8 is engineered to minimize planned downtime and make maintenance efficient with features such as centralized greasing points, ground-level fill/evac service center and battery and starter isolators with lockout tagout functionality.

