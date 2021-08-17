Our Main Office
Tue August 17, 2021 - National Edition
On mining sites, support machines, like dozers, can directly impact productivity by keeping blasting, loading and dump areas clean, enabling loading and hauling equipment to work more efficiently. If your operation needs a versatile mining dozer that can go from ripping solid rock to cleaning up around the dragline, take a look at the new Komatsu D475A-8.
Using extensive customer feedback, Komatsu re-engineered the D475A-8 mainframe to target twice the life of previous models and withstand multiple rebuild/overhaul cycles. Its low center of gravity provides machine stability and long and consistent track on ground length offers more traction, pushing power, ripping efficiency and less shoe slippage. Track shoe slip control automatically controls engine speed and minimizes slip during ripping, according to the manufacturer.
Additional horsepower can provide for faster ground speeds, shorter cycle times and more production tons per hour, when appropriate. The D475A-8's high horsepower in reverse means the lock-up converter stays engaged more frequently, allowing significantly higher levels of production, especially when pushing down slopes, according to the manufacturer.
Engineered for exceptional production, the D475A-8 mining dozer is designed for power, stability and solid performance. Komatsu's lockup torque converter produces a more efficient transfer of power to the driveline, designed to help decrease cycle times and increase production.
During long pushes, the automatic gearshift mode allows the system to automatically engage the torque converter lockup clutch. Locking up the torque converter transmits all the engine power directly to the transmission, increasing ground speed and thus achieving efficiencies equal to a direct drive, consuming less fuel.
Improvements to the operator's cab make the D475A-8 more comfortable to operate throughout long shifts. Ergonomically placed touch points and palm control joysticks make operation easier. Enhanced operator visibility to the ripper shank, a rear view monitoring system and a heated, ventilated, air-suspended seat help keep operators comfortable. The redesigned undercarriage of the D475A-8 drastically reduces shock and vibrations when the dozer travels over rough terrain, according to the manufacturer.
Operators can boost efficiency by working in blade auto-pitch mode, designed to increase dozing efficiency while reducing the amount of operator input required. The all-new blade support structure is designed to significantly reduce blade side sway. It also has fewer maintenance points and enhances operator visibility to the blade.
The D475A-8 is engineered to minimize planned downtime and make maintenance efficient with features such as centralized greasing points, ground-level fill/evac service center and battery and starter isolators with lockout tagout functionality.
For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.
