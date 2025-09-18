Komatsu unveils the new 951XC-1 harvester, designed for top performance in challenging forestry operations. With eight-wheel drive, advanced hydraulic system, and operator-focused cab features, the 951XC-1 offers stability, power, and comfort. Combines strength and compact design for efficiency in dense stands. Visit komatsu.com/en-us for details.

Komatsu photo The 951XC-1's eight-wheel design enables stability and maneuverability.

Komatsu is launching a new model of its largest harvester, the 951XC-1 harvester.

It's purpose-built for enhanced stability, performance and productivity to the most demanding forestry operations, according to Komatsu.

The Komatsu 951XC-1 is one of the largest harvesters on the market. Its eight driven wheels deliver traction, maneuverability and stability, especially in steep, soft or rugged conditions, according to Komatsu.

Inside the cab, operators experience automotive-level quality with controls and features built for all-day comfort and precision.

Key performance highlights:

• Eight-wheel drive ensures excellent stability and low ground pressure.

• Tractive force of 54,400 lb.-ft. supports operation in tough terrain.

• Komatsu's 3PS hydraulic coordination system allows multiple head and crane functions to operate at full power simultaneously.

• Shortened crane center-to-front-wheel distance enables wider working range and stronger reach.

• Cab includes an automatic 4-way leveling system, spacious layout, climate controls and high-visibility design to reduce operator fatigue.

Designed for reliability and control, the 951XC-1 gives operators the confidence to perform efficiently in sloped, rough or soft terrain while maintaining Komatsu's signature quality and productivity.

"What is special about the 951XC-1 is that it combines the strength of a 951-1 with an extremely compact design," said Rob Warden, senior product manager, forestry. "Since it has about the same dimensions as the 931XC-3 it can be used in denser stands."

Together, the 951XC-1 reflects Komatsu's ongoing innovation in forestry machinery — empowering operators to do more with greater comfort, control and confidence.

