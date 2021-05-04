The breakers have an accumulator that eliminates hydraulic pump cavitation to prevent flow surges back to the carrier hydraulic tank. By recycling high-pressure oil internally, this allows more energy with a lower flow, to reduce hydraulic pressure spikes and protect the carrier's hydraulic system.

Breakers are a flexible and crucial attachment used for a wide variety of jobs, including tunneling, trenching, foundation removal, dredging, bridge demolition, quarry excavation, mining and more. To meet growing demand in North America, Komatsu is expanding its product line of hydraulic breakers.

Designed and tested for compatibility with Komatsu excavators from the PC78 up to the PC490, the high-percussion efficiency and unique variable energy technology of these breakers are built to provide high production in multiple applications, according to the manufacturer.

To protect the breaker, carrier and operator, Komatsu built in several features and benefits. The breakers have an accumulator that eliminates hydraulic pump cavitation to prevent flow surges back to the carrier hydraulic tank. By recycling high-pressure oil internally, this allows more energy with a lower flow, to reduce hydraulic pressure spikes and protect the carrier's hydraulic system.

JTHB-G Line Of Breakers

Easy to maintain with only two moving parts, the JTHB-G line utilizes a hybrid design of hydraulic flow and pressure along with a nitrogen-filled chamber that provides striking energy. The tie-rod design is engineered for durability in tough rock and concrete applications.

Adding to longevity and durability, blank firing protection is standard and includes a hydraulic cushion at the base of the cylinder, to reduce metal-to-metal contact. Larger models feature special key slot dampers that help reduce vibration to the excavator, adding to operator comfort.

The simple design of the JTHB-G hydraulic breakers translates to reduced maintenance and fewer parts to buy, to help lower equipment-running costs. A one-year warranty comes with all G-series breakers and also applies to breakers used for mining and quarry applications.

JMHB-H Line Of Breakers

Compact yet powerful, the JMHB-H attachments are accumulator-type hydraulic breakers for a variety of rock and concrete demolition applications. Unlike gas-fired breakers, the JMHB-H series does not require a nitrogen recharge. They come equipped with blank firing protection to help prevent piston movement via a hydraulic brake.

For consistent impact power in a variety of environments, sound dampening housings help assure compliance with noise ordinances, even in urban applications.The breaker protects itself with a pressure regulator valve to prevent overflow, and its dampening system helps prevent damage to excavator booms and housing cracks.

To enable the use of more powerful breakers on smaller excavators, a single powercell eliminates heavy tie rods to provide a better weight-to-power ratio on compact models, while the mounted automatic lubrication feature helps protect against dust and debris. Similar to the G-series, all H-series breakers come with a one-year warranty.

