Tue September 14, 2021 - National Edition
To demonstrate its continued support of, and collaboration with, soft rock operations, Komatsu has introduced new machine features and a next-generation conveyor chain to help mines maximize uptime and achieve productivity goals.
These offerings debuting at MINExpo 2021 included the 12HM46 continuous miner with the new Titan cutter head, the BH-18A battery hauler with new lithium-ion battery technology and the NXT single sprocket conveyor chain — all designed to help operators make progress with automation and solve common issues experienced by today's mining companies.
"Productive room and pillar mining comes down to having the machines and parts that can help soft rock mining operations extract and haul more coal and industrial minerals in less time," sajid Jim Haughey, product director. "With these new features and a next-generation conveyor chain design, operators have tools that can help them hit their productivity targets while making inroads into automation."
Engineered for the rigors and unique challenges of underground room and pillar mining, these three offerings provide distinct advantages:
"These three offerings represent our ongoing commitment to collaborating with our valued customers to help them solve today's room and pillar mining challenges, hit coal and industrial mineral extraction and haulage targets, and further their automation efforts," said Brian Thompson, vice president, mining and crushing systems. "They also reflect our dedication to detail by bringing engineering innovations to something as simple, yet critical, as a conveyor chain."
www.komatsu.com/en/products/room-and-pillar/
