    Komatsu Introduces New WA700-8 Wheel Loader

    Komatsu's new WA700-8 wheel loader offers increased power, efficiency, and operator comfort compared to its predecessor. Features include enhanced performance, automation systems, traction control, and advanced technology for improved productivity in quarry operations.

    Wed November 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    The WA700-8 offers substantial improvements in performance, efficiency and operator comfort compared to its predecessor, the WA700-3, according to the manufacturer.
    Photo courtesy of Komatsu
    The WA700-8 offers substantial improvements in performance, efficiency and operator comfort compared to its predecessor, the WA700-3, according to the manufacturer.

    Komatsu's new WA700-8 is a powerful and efficient addition to its range of wheel loaders designed for quarry operations and aggregate producers.

    This wheel loader is an ideal four-pass match with 70-ton trucks such as Komatsu's new HD605-10 haul truck. The WA700-8 also offers substantial improvements in performance, efficiency and operator comfort compared to its predecessor, the WA700-3, according to the manufacturer.

    Compared to the previous model, the WA700-8 delivers:

    • Up to 8 percent more gross power and 15 percent more torque, making it a robust choice for demanding work environments
    • A 6 percent increase in lifting force and rated load, allowing operators to handle larger volumes of material with greater ease
    • Up to 8 percent more fuel efficiency, helping reduce operating costs while maintaining high productivity

    The WA700-8 features a comfortable cabin with technology designed to help reduce operator fatigue on long shifts, including a new advanced joystick steering system and electronic pilot control levers for precision and ease of operation.

    Automation features such as an automatic digging system, semi-automatic approach, and semi-auto dump systems simplify repetitive tasks, helping operators optimize load cycles. These systems are particularly beneficial for less experienced operators, helping to close skills gaps and enhance overall operational efficiency.

    On challenging terrain, the variable traction control system helps prevent tire slippage, prolonging tire life and improving safety in wet or slippery conditions. The loader's modulated clutch system offers precise control for smooth transitions between forward and reverse, which is critical during truck-loading operations.

    An available KomVision camera system provides operators with a comprehensive view of the machine's surroundings, and Komtrax Plus offers remote monitoring and data-driven insights that can help reduce unplanned downtime.

    "The new WA700-8 can help quarry operations hit that sweet spot for 70-ton truck loading, making every pass count," said Sebastian Witkowski, product manager. "With a heavier operating weight, greater static tipping load and larger breakout force than the previous model, the WA700-8 is a productive and efficient wheel loader that is ideal for quarry operations."

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




