Komatsu Introduces Upcoming Suite of Smart Construction Solutions

Komatsu’s Smart Construction roadmap – introduced at a special event at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 – includes 11 new solutions with releases starting this coming year.

Tapping into the power of IoT, Komatsu's construction customers soon will be able to control construction planning, management, schedule, costs, and optimize processes remotely and in near real time with the company's incoming suite of Smart Construction solutions.

Built to support the digital transformation of its customers' worksites, Komatsu's Smart Construction roadmap – introduced today at a special event at Booth N-10825 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 – includes 11 new solutions with releases starting this coming year. Those solutions are:

Smart Construction Design – Go from rolled up paper plans to robust 3D designs and more with 3D data generation.

Smart Construction Remote – Send new design data to machines in the field, or remotely support operators, without traveling to the jobsite.

Smart Construction Dashboard – Graphically visualize design, drone and machine data to measure cut/fills, quantities, and productivity.

Smart Construction Fleet – Collect the data needed to optimize fleets and track production, all on a mobile app.

Smart Construction Insight – Display an overview of progress, productivity, and profitability across multiple jobsites.

Smart Construction Simulation – From start to finish, simulate jobsites to optimize results, before the first yard of dirt is moved.

Smart Construction Retrofit – Equip legacy excavators of any make or model with access to 3D data, giving operators the guidance they need.

Smart Construction Rover – Cost-effective, high-value 3D rovers to outfit all key jobsite personnel.

Smart Construction Drone – Provides a bird's-eye view of the jobsite, in a fraction of the time required by a ground-based survey.

Smart Construction Edge – Rapid processing of drone data into a 3D terrain map without leaving the jobsite.

Smart Construction Field – Cost-effective project management that includes cost tracking and helps determine the best ways to bid, manage and resource projects.

Since Komatsu customers began piloting early capabilities in 2015, Smart Construction has been connecting people, equipment, and construction processes to enhance workflows in an open platform. Supported by its strategic partners, who are leaders in their own fields, Komatsu's vision is to improve operations across all phases of the construction process by enabling digital transformation of customer jobsites. With Smart Construction, software, hardware, and services come together to help customers be more connected, efficient, and successful.