Komatsu Premiers Intelligent Machine Control 2.0

Komatsu's D71PXi-24 dozer making its global premier at this week's show.

Recognizing that productivity is the key to customers' success on the job site, Komatsu, the pioneer in machine control technology, is debuting its intelligent Machine Control 2.0 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is a suite of features that utilizes advanced machine technology to increase dozer productivity.

ConExpo visitors can see Komatsu's iMC 2.0 capabilities on the industry's newest and largest intelligent hydrostatic transmission (HST) dozer, the D71PXi-24, making its global premier at this week's show. The D71 is displayed in the Smart Construction section of Booth N-10825.

The suite of productivity features that comprise Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control 2.0 include:

Proactive Dozing Control

Automatically cuts/strips from existing terrain like an experienced operator

Can operate automatically 100 percent of the time

Measures the terrain it tracks and uses that track-level data to plan the next pass

Over 60 percent more productive than the previous generation*

Lift Layer Control

Automatically spreads fill from existing terrain with one press of a button

Measures the terrain it tracks over and uses that data to plan the next pass

Doubles production and achieves consistent layers for quality compaction

Tilt Steering Control

Automatically tilts blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing

Reduces the need for operator steering input by up to 80%

Quick Surface Creation

Creates a temporary design surface with one press of the button

Combined with other iMC 2.0 functions, operators can begin stripping or spreading using automatic modes while waiting for finish grade mode

Within the year, intelligent Machine Control 2.0 will be commercially available on additional Komatsu dozers