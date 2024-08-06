Photo courtesy of Komatsu The PC4000-11E electric drive hydraulic mining excavator delivers the powerful digging force operators need and expect from high-performance diesel machines while enabling zero-emissions loading.

Electrification is a critical step toward reducing emissions from mining equipment and helping mining organizations meet their sustainability goals. Komatsu is excited to introduce the industry to its latest electrification solutions at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, from Sept. 24 to 26.

Komatsu is committed to helping mining organizations reduce their environmental impacts by developing a range of products and solutions designed to meet their needs, wherever they are on the path to sustainability. The company's electrification initiatives are built on its decades of experience electrifying equipment, both for the company's electric drive trucks and loaders and for its fully electric underground soft rock mining machines.

Komatsu is now expanding on that knowledge to develop electrification solutions for all areas of mining.

Featured products will include:

The WX04B, Komatsu's first battery-electric powered LHD. Ideal for narrow vein mines, the WX04B, a 4-tonne capacity LHD, is designed with industry-leading battery technology to help customers achieve their goals for safety, durability and high performance. The WX04B will be shown alongside a new Komatsu-designed charging solution.

The PC4000-11E electric drive hydraulic mining excavator. The PC4000-11E delivers the powerful digging force operators need and expect from high-performance diesel machines while enabling zero-emissions loading.

The 930E PADT haul truck. Built on Komatsu's modular power agnostic platform that will allow for transition from diesel to battery or even hydrogen fuel cell power sources, the 930E PADT also supports dynamic charging and trolley assist options to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

In addition to equipment, Komatsu will showcase its collaborations with other organizations working toward a more sustainable future, including GM and ABB.

At MINExpo 2024, Komatsu will demonstrate the company's vision for sustainable mine optimization through solutions and technologies designed to prioritize safety, reliability, cost effectiveness and environmental impact.

Komatsu will be located at booth 7132 in Central Hall. Additional products and solutions will be highlighted at neighboring booths for Komatsu subsidiaries Hensley Industries (7114), Immersive Technologies (6823), Tramac (Montabert) (7314) and MST Global (7322).

